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Greenville
🔧 Greenville, SC Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Greenville’s hands-on jobs are busy right now, with solid options from hotels to hospitals to big national brands. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.
HVACR Installer, Lead
- Employer: ConServ Building Services, LLC
- Location: Greenville, SC (travel across NC & SC)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes sign-on bonus up to $1,500)
- Why it’s interesting: Weekday schedule (Mon–Fri, no weekends), take-home company vehicle with gas card, uniforms, tool account, bonuses, and strong benefits. Looking for 4+ years HVAC experience and EPA certification to lead commercial installs.
Journeyman Electrician, Facility Services
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 1451 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $33.00 – $63.00/hour + possible shift premiums
- Why it’s interesting: Licensed electricians handle preventive and repair work across facilities (electrical, plumbing, carpentry, equipment). Strong benefits, bonuses, 401(k), stock purchase, paid education (Live Better U) and an on-call rotation about every 4–6 weeks.
Housekeeper (Part-Time)
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Part-time (up to 25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Flexible schedule with chances to grow, doing residential and event cleanups, move-outs, and Airbnb flips. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and want steady, physical work without a full-time commitment.
Maintenance Technician (Part-Time / Full-Time Options)
- Employer: Holiday Inn Express – Greenville Downtown
- Location: Greenville, SC 29601
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (on-site)
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Hotel role focused on room and equipment maintenance, preventive work, and special projects. Offers employee discounts and prefers prior maintenance/hotel experience, plus strong painting skills and the ability to work with little supervision.
Eyewash Technician
- Employer: JLL
- Location: On-site – Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Niche safety role doing preventive maintenance on eyewash stations and safety showers to meet OSHA/ANSI standards, with some light maintenance support. Comes with 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, holidays, and DailyPay access.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Greenville, SC (mobile to client sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Great if you love cars and working outdoors—handle full interior/exterior detailing at customers’ locations. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, reliable transportation, and the ability to work independently.
Floor Technician (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Magnolia Manor of Greenville
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $15.50/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Evening role keeping facility floors clean and safe for residents and families. Offers a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, DailyPay, discounts) and prefers 1–2 years of floor care experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, exact duties, and growth paths on the employer’s page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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