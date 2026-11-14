Greenville’s hands-on jobs are busy right now, with solid options from hotels to hospitals to big national brands. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: ConServ Building Services, LLC

ConServ Building Services, LLC Location: Greenville, SC (travel across NC & SC)

(travel across NC & SC) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes sign-on bonus up to $1,500 )

Not listed (includes ) Why it’s interesting: Weekday schedule (Mon–Fri, no weekends), take-home company vehicle with gas card, uniforms, tool account, bonuses, and strong benefits. Looking for 4+ years HVAC experience and EPA certification to lead commercial installs.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1451 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.00 – $63.00/hour + possible shift premiums

+ possible shift premiums Why it’s interesting: Licensed electricians handle preventive and repair work across facilities (electrical, plumbing, carpentry, equipment). Strong benefits, bonuses, 401(k), stock purchase, paid education (Live Better U) and an on-call rotation about every 4–6 weeks.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Part-time (up to 25 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Flexible schedule with chances to grow, doing residential and event cleanups, move-outs, and Airbnb flips. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and want steady, physical work without a full-time commitment.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express – Greenville Downtown

Location: Greenville, SC 29601

Type: Full-time or Part-time (on-site)

(on-site) Pay: From $15.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Hotel role focused on room and equipment maintenance, preventive work, and special projects. Offers employee discounts and prefers prior maintenance/hotel experience, plus strong painting skills and the ability to work with little supervision.

Employer: JLL

Location: On-site – Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Niche safety role doing preventive maintenance on eyewash stations and safety showers to meet OSHA/ANSI standards, with some light maintenance support. Comes with 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, holidays, and DailyPay access.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Greenville, SC (mobile to client sites)

(mobile to client sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Great if you love cars and working outdoors—handle full interior/exterior detailing at customers’ locations. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, reliable transportation, and the ability to work independently.

Employer: Magnolia Manor of Greenville

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $15.50/hour

Why it’s interesting: Evening role keeping facility floors clean and safe for residents and families. Offers a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, DailyPay, discounts) and prefers 1–2 years of floor care experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, exact duties, and growth paths on the employer’s page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.