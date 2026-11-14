Greenville’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in energy, wind, and industrial design. If you’re an architect or engineer, there are several solid options here with strong pay and growth paths.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Greenville, SC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire

Full-time, Pay: $33.65 – $57.69/hr

Design complex industrial piping systems using 3D tools (CADWorx, Plant 3D, etc.) and lead drafters/designers. Great fit if you have 10+ years in piping design and want hybrid work plus a path to permanent.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Greenville, SC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire

Full-time, Pay: $31.25 – $48.08/hr

Work on structural calculations, drawings, and some field checks, with chances to lead single-discipline projects. Ideal for an intermediate engineer with EIT in hand or in progress.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Greenville, SC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire

Full-time, Pay: $31.25 – $48.08/hr

Similar scope to the structural role above but focused on industrial projects using AutoCAD, Revit, and BIM. Good if you want hands-on design plus project lead opportunities.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $89,300 – $148,700/year

Use fleet data to troubleshoot complex power generation issues and improve reliability across the Americas. Great for engineers with 3+ years in power generation/monitoring who like deep diagnostics and cross-functional work.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Greenville, SC (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $72,000 – $108,000/year

Support wind turbine blade performance, data analysis, and root cause work. Strong match for early-career mechanical/aerospace engineers who enjoy Python/SQL/Tableau and want into the wind sector.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Own design and validation of rotor locks, brakes, and couplings for utility-scale wind turbines. Best for senior mechanical engineers with rotating equipment experience and strong 3D CAD (NX) and FEA exposure.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $89,300 – $148,700/year

Blend gas turbine design with AI/ML and Python to automate engineering workflows and train global teams. Great if you have 3+ years in data science plus turbine design and want to be the AI champion for engineering.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $113,200 – $188,800/year

Lead major event and RCA work for wind turbine fleet failures, coordinating global teams and customer communications. A fit for engineers with 7–10 years in wind/RCA who like high-impact, cross-functional problem solving.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $113,200 – $188,800/year

Own root cause analyses on gearboxes, bearings, yaw systems and more, using 8D/Lean/Six Sigma. Ideal for senior mechanical engineers with 10+ years RCA experience, especially in wind.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $98,400 – $164,000/year

Design bedplates, rotor locks, and fixtures for wind turbines and support full product lifecycle. Great for mechanical engineers with 5+ years product design (NX/Ansys) and at least 2 years in wind or similar heavy equipment.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.64 – $40.87/hr

Hands-on F-16 avionics work: mods, wire routing, harness installs, and system checks. Good for techs with 3–8 years fighter or heavy depot avionics experience who want big-company benefits.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Greenville, SC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $85,000 – $115,000/year

Design HVAC and utilities for federal buildings (DoD and civilian), from concepts to BMS sequences. Great if you have 2+ years building mechanical design, Revit, and U.S. citizenship.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Remote – Any U.S. location (incl. Greenville)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $123,600 – $162,300/year

Lead plumbing design (sanitary, process sewer, water, gas, roof drainage) for heavy industrial/data center projects. Best for engineers with 8+ years plumbing design and strong code knowledge.

Employer: Hydrite

Location: Laurens, SC (On-site, near Greenville)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Own major capital projects and startup for a new chemical facility, then stay on as site project/plant engineer. Great for chemical/mechanical engineers with 5+ years in chemical processing and strong contractor management.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Remote – Any U.S. location (incl. Greenville)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $139,200 – $232,600/year

Senior I&C subject matter expert for hyperscale data centers, leading BAS/SCADA/EPMS strategies and mentoring teams. Perfect for a PE with 15+ years I&C/automation and deep mission-critical experience.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $119,500 – $222,500/year

Lead I&C design for combined-cycle and simple-cycle gas plants, from DCS/BMS to turbine and generator controls. Strong fit if you have 10+ years power I&C and EPC project experience.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $119,500 – $222,500/year

Own high-voltage and plant electrical systems for gas-fired power projects, using ETAP/SKM for studies. Ideal for an Electrical PE with 10+ years in power generation and HV substations.

Employer: Vertiv

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Lead the structural engineering team for modular data center/telecom/industrial solutions, including design oversight and financial performance. Good for engineers with 6+ years plus leadership experience and Revit/AutoCAD skills.

Employer: Bolton & Menk

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time (Project Manager)

Full-time (Project Manager) Pay: Not listed

Manage public and private land development projects (industrial, mixed-use, residential, parks, etc.) and lead client development. Requires SC PE, civil site design experience, and interest in growing the Greenville/Spartanburg market.

Employer: McKim & Creed

Location: Greenville, SC (travel across SC)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Run a field survey crew doing construction staking, topo, boundary, and DOT route surveys. Great for survey pros with 3+ years field experience and at least 1 year as crew chief, plus strong GPS/total station skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.