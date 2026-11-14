Greenville’s office scene is busy right now—especially in finance and healthcare. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Attain Finance

Location: Greenville, SC (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$27.00/hour

Front desk + office operations for a major consumer finance company. You’ll manage visitors, phones, mail, supplies, onboarding support, and events—great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, friendly, and want solid benefits (PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401k).

Employer: Homes of Hope, Inc. (non-profit)

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time (36–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $50,000–$55,000/year + benefits

Hands-on office operations role supporting a mission-driven affordable housing nonprofit. You’ll own facilities, vendors, tech coordination, board meeting logistics, events, and safety systems—ideal if you like running the whole office, not just the front desk.

Employer: StrideCare

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Clinic front desk role in an outpatient healthcare setting. You’ll greet patients, handle check-in, scheduling, insurance verification, payments, and phone calls—good match if you have at least 2 years’ medical front office experience and know EHR systems.

Employer: Peace Medical Center

Location: Greenville, SC (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$21.00/hour

Front desk role in a medical office with a mix of patient check-in/out, scheduling, records, phones, and insurance help. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO—bilingual candidates are especially encouraged to apply.

Employer: CMC Recruiting (for a boutique wealth management firm)

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000–$85,000/year + bonus + benefits

High-level client service and operations role in wealth management, far beyond basic admin. You’ll be a key contact for ultra‑high‑net‑worth clients, manage complex paperwork and workflows, and have room to grow your career in investments and planning.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Greenville employers are hiring people who are organized, kind, and ready to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.