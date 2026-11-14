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📋 Greenville, SC Admin & Office Jobs With Multiple Openings
Greenville’s office scene is busy right now—especially in finance and healthcare. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these admin roles are worth a look.
Corporate Services Coordinator
Employer: Attain Finance
Location: Greenville, SC (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21.00–$27.00/hour
Front desk + office operations for a major consumer finance company. You’ll manage visitors, phones, mail, supplies, onboarding support, and events—great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, friendly, and want solid benefits (PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401k).
Office Manager
Employer: Homes of Hope, Inc. (non-profit)
Location: Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time (36–40 hrs/week)
Pay: $50,000–$55,000/year + benefits
Hands-on office operations role supporting a mission-driven affordable housing nonprofit. You’ll own facilities, vendors, tech coordination, board meeting logistics, events, and safety systems—ideal if you like running the whole office, not just the front desk.
FRONT OFFICE ASSOCIATE
Employer: StrideCare
Location: Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time
Clinic front desk role in an outpatient healthcare setting. You’ll greet patients, handle check-in, scheduling, insurance verification, payments, and phone calls—good match if you have at least 2 years’ medical front office experience and know EHR systems.
Medical Receptionist/Front Desk
Employer: Peace Medical Center
Location: Greenville, SC (in person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.00–$21.00/hour
Front desk role in a medical office with a mix of patient check-in/out, scheduling, records, phones, and insurance help. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO—bilingual candidates are especially encouraged to apply.
Client Service & Operations Associate
Employer: CMC Recruiting (for a boutique wealth management firm)
Location: Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time
Pay: $75,000–$85,000/year + bonus + benefits
High-level client service and operations role in wealth management, far beyond basic admin. You’ll be a key contact for ultra‑high‑net‑worth clients, manage complex paperwork and workflows, and have room to grow your career in investments and planning.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Greenville employers are hiring people who are organized, kind, and ready to learn.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.