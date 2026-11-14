Greenville’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid roles from big names and local firms. If you’re an accounting or finance pro, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior accountant role in a fast-paced tech environment. You’ll own the general ledger, month-end close, GAAP reporting, and software revenue recognition, while partnering with other teams on budgeting and cash-flow planning.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $104,200 – $173,700 + discretionary annual bonus

Global finance/data role owning the Wind FSA Cost Catalog used for contract margins and planning. You’ll lead cost modeling inputs, governance, data standards, and tool improvements, with up to 15% travel and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, permissive PTO, and more).

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Greenville, SC market

Type: Full-time, 1st shift , 40 hours/week , Mon–Fri + rotating Saturdays

Full-time, , , Salary: Not listed

Client-facing advisor role helping customers with investment and banking strategies using stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and more. Requires Series 7 and 66 (or 63 & 65) and at least 1 year in investments, with SAFE Act registration for mortgage-related work.

Employer: Elliott Davis

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead tax work for closely held businesses and their owners, focusing on pass-through entities (partnerships, S-corps). You’ll manage complex returns, guide a tax team, and enjoy flexible schedules, generous time off (including the week between Christmas and New Year’s), and strong leave and wellness benefits.

Employer: Elliott Davis

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior state and local tax role leading sales and use tax advisory for multistate clients. You’ll handle nexus and taxability studies, refund reviews, audit defense, and tax tech (Avalara/Vertex), while mentoring staff and helping grow the SALT practice, with the same flexible, benefits-rich culture as other Elliott Davis roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Greenville employers are growing, and getting in the pipeline now can open doors later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.