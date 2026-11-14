Greenville has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few friendly faces waiting to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services

Phone: (864) 467-3985

Napoleon is a handsome black-and-white adult boy looking for a fresh start in a loving home. Adult cats like him often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage.

👉 Meet Napoleon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $10

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Greenville, SC)

Leon is a fluffy, longhaired tabby gentleman being rehomed by a private owner. His low adoption fee makes it easier to bring him home and spend more on toys and treats.

👉 Meet Leon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services

Phone: (864) 467-3985

Ferris Meowler is an adorable orange kitten with a big name and a bright future. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, he may be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Ferris Meowler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services

Phone: (864) 467-3985

Hayes is a tiny gray/blue kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Kittens like Hayes do best with lots of play, patience, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Hayes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services

Phone: (864) 467-3985

Paxley is a sweet gray/blue baby girl who would love a family to call her own. She may pair nicely with another kitten for built-in playtime.

👉 Meet Paxley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Greenville, SC area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to the shelters and owners listed above, share these links, and help these kitties find the loving families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.