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🐱 Sweet Greenville Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Greenville has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few friendly faces waiting to meet you.
Napoleon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (864) 467-3985
Napoleon is a handsome black-and-white adult boy looking for a fresh start in a loving home. Adult cats like him often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage.
👉 Meet Napoleon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Leon
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $10
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Greenville, SC)
Leon is a fluffy, longhaired tabby gentleman being rehomed by a private owner. His low adoption fee makes it easier to bring him home and spend more on toys and treats.
👉 Meet Leon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ferris Meowler
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (864) 467-3985
Ferris Meowler is an adorable orange kitten with a big name and a bright future. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, he may be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Ferris Meowler and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hayes
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (864) 467-3985
Hayes is a tiny gray/blue kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Kittens like Hayes do best with lots of play, patience, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Hayes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Paxley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (864) 467-3985
Paxley is a sweet gray/blue baby girl who would love a family to call her own. She may pair nicely with another kitten for built-in playtime.
👉 Meet Paxley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Greenville, SC area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to the shelters and owners listed above, share these links, and help these kitties find the loving families they deserve.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.