📅 Easy Brookhaven, GA weekend trip for Greenville families

Thinking about a quick family getaway? Brookhaven, Georgia is about 2.5 hours from Greenville down I-85, and this itinerary shows how to fill a weekend without overpacking your schedule.

Most of the fun is centered in Town Brookhaven, 4330 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven, GA 30319, where parking is free and you can park once and walk.

Highlights from this family of five:

Stay at Residence Inn Atlanta Buckhead, 2220 Lake Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319 (2-bedroom suites, kitchen, pool, hot breakfast).

(2-bedroom suites, kitchen, pool, hot breakfast). Do: ATL Fluid Art , 705 Town Blvd Suite R440 ( 404-716-4197 , book ahead; kids under 13 need an adult), Time to Escape – Blackbeard’s Booty escape room, Brookhaven Farmers Market, Blackburn Park playground and trails.

, 705 Town Blvd Suite R440 ( , book ahead; kids under 13 need an adult), escape room, Brookhaven Farmers Market, playground and trails. Eat: HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern, Verde Taqueria, Jerks Caribbean Grill (cashless), The Flying Biscuit Cafe, dessert at Kilwins and Swig drive‑thru.

Coming up: Brookhaven Farmers Market Holiday Bazaar, December 5–6, 2026, at Brookhaven City Centre, 4001 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319.