📅 Free FootHoops family event – Nov 15 in Greenville

Bring the kids out to try FootHoops, a new sport created right here in Greenville, SC that plays like soccer but scores on basketball hoops.

Event details:

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Sunday, Time: 2:30–4:30 PM

Location: Gary L. Pittman Park , Greenville, SC

, Greenville, SC Ages: 5–17

Cost: Completely FREE

New players are welcome — no experience or special equipment needed. Kids can join games, do creative activities, and play FootHoops as the program wraps up its first season and looks ahead to starting an organized league after winter break.

Whether your child has played before or is brand new, you’re invited to come out and give it a try.