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📅 Free FootHoops kids event at Gary L. Pittman Park Nov 15
11 days ago
📅 Free FootHoops family event – Nov 15 in Greenville
Bring the kids out to try FootHoops, a new sport created right here in Greenville, SC that plays like soccer but scores on basketball hoops.
Event details:
- Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026
- Time: 2:30–4:30 PM
- Location: Gary L. Pittman Park, Greenville, SC
- Ages: 5–17
- Cost: Completely FREE
New players are welcome — no experience or special equipment needed. Kids can join games, do creative activities, and play FootHoops as the program wraps up its first season and looks ahead to starting an organized league after winter break.
Whether your child has played before or is brand new, you’re invited to come out and give it a try.
More Info: FootHoops Founders Season Finale
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