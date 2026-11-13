📅 Free rooftop movie night in downtown Greenville

Enjoy “You’ve Got Mail” under the Greenville skyline at Ink N Ivy.

Date: November 16, 2026

Time: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Cost: Free

Perks: Free hot chocolate, blankets, and popcorn

It’s a cozy outdoor movie option for a date night or low-key hangout with friends. Just show up at Ink N Ivy and enjoy the film and treats.

Event website (details and updates): https://www.instagram.com/p/DfPgMmcIAz9/