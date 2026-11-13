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📅 Free rooftop “You’ve Got Mail” movie night at Ink N Ivy
11 days ago
📅 Free rooftop movie night in downtown Greenville
Enjoy “You’ve Got Mail” under the Greenville skyline at Ink N Ivy.
- Date: November 16, 2026
- Time: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Cost: Free
- Perks: Free hot chocolate, blankets, and popcorn
It’s a cozy outdoor movie option for a date night or low-key hangout with friends. Just show up at Ink N Ivy and enjoy the film and treats.
Event website (details and updates): https://www.instagram.com/p/DfPgMmcIAz9/
More Info: Rooftop Movie Night: You've Got Mail at Ink N Ivy
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