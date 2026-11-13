Greenville’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in benefits and recruiting. If you’ve got people skills and love details, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Robertson & Company Ltd. (supporting a top North American financial institution)

Robertson & Company Ltd. (supporting a top North American financial institution) Location: Greenville, SC (Remote)

Type: Contract – 12 months, potential to extend

Pay: From $42/hour

Act as a talent advisor for a banking portfolio, owning full-cycle recruiting and pipeline management. Great fit if you know LinkedIn Recruiter, Workday, and financial services (Fin Crimes, Treasury, compliance) and want weekday, core-business hours with solid autonomy.

Employer: World Finance

Location: Greenville, SC (Office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead health, retirement, and wellness benefits for a multi-state, self-funded plan, including 401(k), ACA/COBRA/ERISA/HIPAA compliance, audits, and open enrollment. Ideal if you have 5+ years benefits experience, strong Excel and HRIS (Workday) skills, and enjoy being the go-to person for all things benefits.

Employer: Robert Half (for a financial services client)

(for a financial services client) Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Temporary / Contract-to-permanent

Salary: Not listed

Support day-to-day medical, retirement, COBRA, and leave of absence administration while answering employee questions and keeping records clean and compliant. Good match if you’re detail-focused, customer-service minded, and want a path to a permanent HR/benefits role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and Greenville employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.