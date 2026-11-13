Greenville’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood care to college-level teaching. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people learn and grow.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Upstate-Midlands South Carolina Inc

Goodwill Industries of Upstate-Midlands South Carolina Inc Location: Greenville, SC (serves Upstate & Midlands)

(serves Upstate & Midlands) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach adults the BankWork$ banking and professional skills program—things like customer service, cash handling, fraud detection, and job search skills. Great fit if you have retail banking + adult training experience and want a mission-driven role with a real impact on local careers.

Employer: Chamberlain University

Location: Greenville–Spartanburg–Anderson, SC area (onsite clinical teaching)

(onsite clinical teaching) Type: Part-time

Compensation: $1,120–$7,245 per assignment (depends on course credit hours and other factors)

Teach BSN students in a clinical setting focused on complex adult health and critical care, usually in 12-hour shifts (7a–7p) over 3–4 days. You’ll need a master’s or doctoral degree in Nursing and recent RN experience in this specialty; ideal if you enjoy coaching future nurses at the bedside.

Employer: Not listed (faith-based church childcare center)

Not listed (faith-based church childcare center) Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Salary: Not listed

Provide loving care for infants, toddlers, and PreK kids in a faith-based center, floating where needed. Comes with Blue Cross Blue Shield health and dental options and free hot lunch/salad bar—good for someone dependable with a calm, gentle style.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.