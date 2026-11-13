Greenville’s care and support jobs are steady right now, with options from one-time babysitting gigs to full-time case management work. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping kids and families.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC Type: FULL-TIME (recurring evening/date-night shifts)

FULL-TIME (recurring evening/date-night shifts) Salary: Not listed

Watch two girls ages 4 and 7 for late-night date nights every other week, from 10:30 PM–4:00 AM. You’ll handle dinner, bedtime, and keeping them safe and happy; there’s a small friendly Pomeranian in the home.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC Type: FULL-TIME (single afternoon booking)

FULL-TIME (single afternoon booking) Salary: Not listed

Care for a 7‑month‑old baby boy on Thursday, November 12, 2026, 3:00–7:00 PM. You’ll focus on feeding and playtime only—no driving, baths, or bedtime—plus be comfortable around a dog and two cats.

Employer: Sevita (South Carolina Mentor)

Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC Type: FULL-TIME

Salary: $43,000–$45,000

Support youth in residential and treatment foster care, coordinating services, behavior plans, and family support. This role comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and growth paths if you have a human services degree and want long-term impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.