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🤝 Greenville SC Community & Social Services Roles, Multiple Openings
Greenville’s care and support jobs are steady right now, with options from one-time babysitting gigs to full-time case management work. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping kids and families.
Evening Babysitter for Young Girls
- Employer: Wyndy
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: FULL-TIME (recurring evening/date-night shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Watch two girls ages 4 and 7 for late-night date nights every other week, from 10:30 PM–4:00 AM. You’ll handle dinner, bedtime, and keeping them safe and happy; there’s a small friendly Pomeranian in the home.
Infant Babysitter
- Employer: Wyndy
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: FULL-TIME (single afternoon booking)
- Salary: Not listed
Care for a 7‑month‑old baby boy on Thursday, November 12, 2026, 3:00–7:00 PM. You’ll focus on feeding and playtime only—no driving, baths, or bedtime—plus be comfortable around a dog and two cats.
Foster Care Case Manager
- Employer: Sevita (South Carolina Mentor)
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: $43,000–$45,000
Support youth in residential and treatment foster care, coordinating services, behavior plans, and family support. This role comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and growth paths if you have a human services degree and want long-term impact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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