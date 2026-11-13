Greenville’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on warehouse work to senior purchasing and contract roles. Here are a few strong picks if you like keeping materials, parts, and projects moving.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation Location: Greenville, SC (global engineering & construction projects)

(global engineering & construction projects) Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,500 – $191,500

Lead contract management on mid‑ to large‑scale projects, making sure terms, compliance, and contractor performance all stay on track. This is a high‑impact role for someone with deep contract/EPFC experience who wants to shape strategy, negotiate major deals, and support complex government and industrial projects.

Employer: thyssenkrupp Materials Services

Location: Based in Greenville, SC with ~90% travel across the U.S.

with Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50/hour

Operate forklifts and other equipment to move raw materials and finished goods, load/unload trucks, and pick/pack orders on the warehouse floor. Good fit if you like physical work, heavy machinery, and frequent travel, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid vacation.

Employer: JTEKT North America

Location: Greenville, SC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Salary: Not listed

Own sourcing strategy for electronic components like ECUs, wire harnesses, motors, and sensors for automotive manufacturing. Ideal for someone with at least 3 years of direct material purchasing in OEM/tiered auto who enjoys supplier negotiations, cost reduction projects, and some travel (including possible overseas trips).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the company’s careers page for similar roles—they often post related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.