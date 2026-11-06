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Greenville
🚧 Greenville, SC Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Greenville’s trades scene is busy right now—lots of hands-on roles for people who like building, fixing, and working with tools. Here are several solid options across carpentry, electrical, auto, and more.
Carpenter – Commercial Projects
- Employer: Messer Construction Co.
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about commercial work: doors, windows, stairs, concrete, and reading blueprints on larger building projects. Good fit if you have 5+ years construction experience, can travel within 50 miles, and want to grow with an employee-owned contractor.
1099 Residential Painter
- Employer: Superior Contracting & Maintenance
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: 1099 contractor (full-time workload possible)
- Salary: Not listed
Independent painters handle interior/exterior residential jobs, surface prep, and finish work. You’ll need your own tools, reliable vehicle, and a W9/Tax ID; in return you get flexible scheduling, steady work orders, and fast direct deposit. Apply by texting (470) 852-5611 with your info (no calls).
Journeyman Electrician – High-Tech Facilities
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on power distribution, lighting, low-voltage, and backup systems in office and data environments. Great if you’re a journeyman-level electrician who likes tech-heavy buildings and can coordinate with engineers and IT teams.
Automotive Technician / Mechanic
- Employer: Midas
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, bonuses, uniforms, employee discounts, free snacks
Full-service shop role doing diagnostics, brakes, tires, A/C, suspension, and more. Good for techs who can work independently, know shop equipment, and want room for advancement.
Demolition Worker – $19/hr
- Employer: CRM Workforce Solutions
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Project-based / in-person
- Pay: $19/hour
Help with demolition, debris removal, and site cleanup using hand and power tools. You’ll need to handle physical work, follow safety rules, and have reliable transportation. To apply, message CRM with your name, phone, experience, and start date.
Suspension/Lift Technician – Tires & Alignments
- Employer: RNR Tire Express
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$23/hour (about $35,000–$50,000/year with bonus)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, closed Sundays
Lead shop work installing lift/leveling kits, brakes, tires, wheels, and alignments, plus help manage inventory and shop safety. Best for techs with 3+ years’ experience who want a family-style shop and steady hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person with solid work ethic.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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