🚧 Greenville, SC Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Greenville’s trades scene is busy right now—lots of hands-on roles for people who like building, fixing, and working with tools. Here are several solid options across carpentry, electrical, auto, and more.

Employer: Messer Construction Co.

Messer Construction Co. Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about commercial work: doors, windows, stairs, concrete, and reading blueprints on larger building projects. Good fit if you have 5+ years construction experience, can travel within 50 miles, and want to grow with an employee-owned contractor.

Employer: Superior Contracting & Maintenance

Superior Contracting & Maintenance Location: Greenville, SC

Type: 1099 contractor (full-time workload possible)

Salary: Not listed

Independent painters handle interior/exterior residential jobs, surface prep, and finish work. You’ll need your own tools, reliable vehicle, and a W9/Tax ID; in return you get flexible scheduling, steady work orders, and fast direct deposit. Apply by texting (470) 852-5611 with your info (no calls).

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on power distribution, lighting, low-voltage, and backup systems in office and data environments. Great if you’re a journeyman-level electrician who likes tech-heavy buildings and can coordinate with engineers and IT teams.

Employer: Midas

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, bonuses, uniforms, employee discounts, free snacks

Full-service shop role doing diagnostics, brakes, tires, A/C, suspension, and more. Good for techs who can work independently, know shop equipment, and want room for advancement.

Employer: CRM Workforce Solutions

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Project-based / in-person

Project-based / in-person Pay: $19/hour

Help with demolition, debris removal, and site cleanup using hand and power tools. You’ll need to handle physical work, follow safety rules, and have reliable transportation. To apply, message CRM with your name, phone, experience, and start date.

Employer: RNR Tire Express

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$23/hour (about $35,000–$50,000/year with bonus )

(about ) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, closed Sundays

Lead shop work installing lift/leveling kits, brakes, tires, wheels, and alignments, plus help manage inventory and shop safety. Best for techs with 3+ years’ experience who want a family-style shop and steady hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person with solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.