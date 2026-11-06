💰 Greenville, SC Accounting & Finance – Multiple High-Paying Roles

Greenville’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid openings from banks, big firms, and local advisors. If you’ve got credit, tax, or planning experience, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank Location: Greenville, SC (Hybrid in-office role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead underwriting and portfolio management for middle market lending, from structuring deals to ongoing risk monitoring. Great fit if you have deep commercial credit experience and want a senior role mentoring junior team members.

Employer: TruNorth Advisors

Location: Greenville–Spartanburg–Anderson, SC area

Type: Full-time, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday

Salary: $75K–$125K+ starting, plus medical, dental, generous retirement plan, major holidays + ~6.5 weeks paid time off, bonus potential

Work with high-net-worth clients near or in retirement, building holistic financial plans and meeting with them in-office or via Zoom. Ideal if you hold (or are close to) CFP, Series 65/66, and insurance licenses and want a stable schedule with strong benefits.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (see KPMG’s pay transparency by city: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=M310U_3_26)

Manage tax compliance and advisory work for asset management clients, focusing on pass-throughs and partnerships. Good match if you have 5+ years of partnership tax, a CPA/EA/JD/LLM, and want to lead client engagements at a major firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Greenville employers are growing, and strong finance talent is in demand.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.