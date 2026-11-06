🛒 Greenville, SC Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greenville’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from mall retail to call centers and tech support. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, there’s a good mix of front-line and leadership roles open.

Employer: Resurgent Capital Services

Resurgent Capital Services Location: Greenville, SC (downtown)

Type: Internship, full-time hours (40 hrs/week)

Internship, Pay: $20–$21/hr + uncapped monthly commission

Help customers over the phone with account questions and payment plans in both English and another language. Stable shifts, premium pay for some schedules, strong benefits, and clear paths to promotion as early as 6 months.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (eligible for sales commission )

Not listed (eligible for ) Pro-level auto parts role focused on commercial customers, sales growth, and supervising drivers. Great fit if you know car systems and like a mix of customer contact, problem-solving, and light leadership.

Employer: Apple

Location: Greenville, SC (Apple Retail)

Type: Full-time, retail schedule (nights/weekends/holidays as needed)

Full-time, retail schedule (nights/weekends/holidays as needed) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Hands-on tech role doing iPhone and device repairs while helping customers understand their options. Ideal if you enjoy troubleshooting, staying current on Apple products, and working in a fast-paced store.

Employer: Find Great People (FGP) – recruiting for a family-owned merch company

Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid after 90 days)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Full-time, direct hire Pay: $60,000–$65,000 + 5–10% annual bonus

Support branded merchandise accounts by entering orders, tracking shipments, and coordinating with sales and operations. Monday–Friday, office hours, strong growth potential, and hybrid work after training.

Employer: Belk

Location: Haywood Mall, Greenville, SC area

Type: Full-time, hourly with monthly bonus eligibility

Full-time, hourly with Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead the team that sets floor layouts, signage, and price changes to keep the store shoppable and on-brand. Good for someone with 1–3 years of visual merchandising or retail management who doesn’t mind lifting and ladder work.

Employer: Marsh Agency

Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Support business insurance clients with policy changes, rating, and data entry while working on a hybrid schedule. Great next step if you have a P&C license (or can get one in 90 days) and 2+ years of business insurance experience.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)

Full-time (30+ hrs/week) Pay: $18.50/hr starting , scheduled increases up to $20.50/hr by Year 5

, scheduled increases up to Mix of stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning in a fast-paced grocery setting. Strong benefits for full-time staff and a clear wage progression if you like steady, physical work.

Employer: Bath & Body Works

Location: The Shops at Greenridge, Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time store leadership

Full-time store leadership Pay: Not listed (leadership roles are bonus-eligible )

Not listed (leadership roles are ) Lead shifts, coach associates, and drive sales while keeping the store fun and guest-focused. Includes opening/closing duties, weekends/holidays, and a 40% discount + free product opportunities.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Greenville, SC or select NC cities

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Pay: Not listed

Not listed Senior call center leader role overseeing a high-volume tolling contact center (100+ agents). Own KPIs, manage supervisors, and partner with finance and clients—best for someone with 5+ years running full call center operations.

Employer: SiteOne Landscape Supply

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (competitive; depends on experience/location)

Not listed (competitive; depends on experience/location) Help landscape pros in-store and by phone, pull orders, and grow sales. Bilingual English/Spanish is preferred, and you’ll be moving inventory (up to 50 lbs) in a mostly Monday–Saturday retail/wholesale setting.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 906 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29615

Type: Full-time, evenings (weekdays + weekends)

Full-time, evenings (weekdays + weekends) Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + weekly bonus potential)

Not listed (weekly pay + weekly bonus potential) Convenience store role where you’ll run the register, help with food, and keep the store looking good. Comes with medical benefits, tuition reimbursement, and fast promotion paths if you like night shifts.

Employer: MAC.BID

Location: 141 Old Mill Road, Greenville, SC 29607

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm

Full-time, Mon–Fri Pay: Not listed

Not listed Test and scan higher-end electronics (like iPads and smartwatches) for online auctions using in-house software. Tech-friendly job with weekly pay, healthcare after 60 days, 401(k) match, and employee credit to bid on items.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time (day, evening, weekend shifts)

Full-time (day, evening, weekend shifts) Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Competitive wages (exact rate not listed) Help shoppers style outfits, ring sales, and keep the boutique looking fresh. Comes with a merchandise discount, benefits, and a “promote from within” culture if you want to grow in fashion retail.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: 399 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18/hr , 40 hours/week

, 40 hours/week Front-desk style role at a rental branch: greet customers, handle reservations, process returns, and sometimes clean or move vehicles. Fixed weekly schedule with rotating Saturdays, plus PTO, discounts, and benefits.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Saturday (Sundays + one weekday off)

Full-time, Monday–Saturday (Sundays + one weekday off) Pay: $13.73–$16.15/hr starting , weekly pay

, weekly pay Manage a portfolio of rental accounts, do early-stage collections, and handle deliveries/pickups. Very promotion-focused company—most leaders start in this role—plus benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Strategic Operational Solutions (STOPSO)

Location: Greenville, SC (onsite at government or contractor facility)

Type: Full-time, fixed shift within Mon–Fri 8:30am–8:00pm EST

Full-time, fixed shift within Pay: Not listed

Not listed Answer calls and emails about U.S. Patent and Trademark Office services using a knowledge base and CRM. Requires 1+ year of customer service, U.S. work authorization with recent U.S. residency, and ability to pass a federal background check.

Employer: Local automotive repair shop (see cobbtire.com)

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (weekends off)

Full-time, Pay: $65,000–$90,000/year

Be the main contact for customers at a long-established shop—writing service, explaining repairs, and coordinating work. Comes with paid training in Maryland, bonuses, PTO, holidays, and a very customer-loyal environment.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Greenville roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.