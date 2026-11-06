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🛒 Greenville, SC Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Greenville’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from mall retail to call centers and tech support. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, there’s a good mix of front-line and leadership roles open.
Bilingual Collections Specialist I, Customer Care
- Employer: Resurgent Capital Services
- Location: Greenville, SC (downtown)
- Type: Internship, full-time hours (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $20–$21/hr + uncapped monthly commission
- Help customers over the phone with account questions and payment plans in both English and another language. Stable shifts, premium pay for some schedules, strong benefits, and clear paths to promotion as early as 6 months.
Commercial Parts Pro – Store 5500
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (eligible for sales commission)
- Pro-level auto parts role focused on commercial customers, sales growth, and supervising drivers. Great fit if you know car systems and like a mix of customer contact, problem-solving, and light leadership.
US – Technical Expert
- Employer: Apple
- Location: Greenville, SC (Apple Retail)
- Type: Full-time, retail schedule (nights/weekends/holidays as needed)
- Pay: Not listed
- Hands-on tech role doing iPhone and device repairs while helping customers understand their options. Ideal if you enjoy troubleshooting, staying current on Apple products, and working in a fast-paced store.
Account Support Specialist
- Employer: Find Great People (FGP) – recruiting for a family-owned merch company
- Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid after 90 days)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Pay: $60,000–$65,000 + 5–10% annual bonus
- Support branded merchandise accounts by entering orders, tracking shipments, and coordinating with sales and operations. Monday–Friday, office hours, strong growth potential, and hybrid work after training.
Merchandising Team Lead – Full Time – Haywood Mall
- Employer: Belk
- Location: Haywood Mall, Greenville, SC area
- Type: Full-time, hourly with monthly bonus eligibility
- Pay: Not listed
- Lead the team that sets floor layouts, signage, and price changes to keep the store shoppable and on-brand. Good for someone with 1–3 years of visual merchandising or retail management who doesn’t mind lifting and ladder work.
Client Service Specialist, Business Insurance
- Employer: Marsh Agency
- Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Support business insurance clients with policy changes, rating, and data entry while working on a hybrid schedule. Great next step if you have a P&C license (or can get one in 90 days) and 2+ years of business insurance experience.
Full-Time Store Associate
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.50/hr starting, scheduled increases up to $20.50/hr by Year 5
- Mix of stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning in a fast-paced grocery setting. Strong benefits for full-time staff and a clear wage progression if you like steady, physical work.
Retail Brand Experience Supervisor – The Shops at Greenridge
- Employer: Bath & Body Works
- Location: The Shops at Greenridge, Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time store leadership
- Pay: Not listed (leadership roles are bonus-eligible)
- Lead shifts, coach associates, and drive sales while keeping the store fun and guest-focused. Includes opening/closing duties, weekends/holidays, and a 40% discount + free product opportunities.
Customer Service Center (CSC) Operations/Finance Manager – Tolling Operations
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Greenville, SC or select NC cities
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: Not listed
- Senior call center leader role overseeing a high-volume tolling contact center (100+ agents). Own KPIs, manage supervisors, and partner with finance and clients—best for someone with 5+ years running full call center operations.
Customer Sales & Service Rep I – Bilingual Preferred (English/Spanish)
- Employer: SiteOne Landscape Supply
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (competitive; depends on experience/location)
- Help landscape pros in-store and by phone, pull orders, and grow sales. Bilingual English/Spanish is preferred, and you’ll be moving inventory (up to 50 lbs) in a mostly Monday–Saturday retail/wholesale setting.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 906 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29615
- Type: Full-time, evenings (weekdays + weekends)
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + weekly bonus potential)
- Convenience store role where you’ll run the register, help with food, and keep the store looking good. Comes with medical benefits, tuition reimbursement, and fast promotion paths if you like night shifts.
High Value Scanner (HVS)
- Employer: MAC.BID
- Location: 141 Old Mill Road, Greenville, SC 29607
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm
- Pay: Not listed
- Test and scan higher-end electronics (like iPads and smartwatches) for online auctions using in-house software. Tech-friendly job with weekly pay, healthcare after 60 days, 401(k) match, and employee credit to bid on items.
DRY GOODS Sales Associate
- Employer: Dry Goods USA
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time (day, evening, weekend shifts)
- Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)
- Help shoppers style outfits, ring sales, and keep the boutique looking fresh. Comes with a merchandise discount, benefits, and a “promote from within” culture if you want to grow in fashion retail.
Sr. Customer Assistance Representative – Pleasantburg Drive
- Employer: Enterprise Mobility
- Location: 399 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hr, 40 hours/week
- Front-desk style role at a rental branch: greet customers, handle reservations, process returns, and sometimes clean or move vehicles. Fixed weekly schedule with rotating Saturdays, plus PTO, discounts, and benefits.
Account Manager
- Employer: Rent-A-Center
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Saturday (Sundays + one weekday off)
- Pay: $13.73–$16.15/hr starting, weekly pay
- Manage a portfolio of rental accounts, do early-stage collections, and handle deliveries/pickups. Very promotion-focused company—most leaders start in this role—plus benefits and 401(k) match.
Customer Service Representative (CSR)
- Employer: Strategic Operational Solutions (STOPSO)
- Location: Greenville, SC (onsite at government or contractor facility)
- Type: Full-time, fixed shift within Mon–Fri 8:30am–8:00pm EST
- Pay: Not listed
- Answer calls and emails about U.S. Patent and Trademark Office services using a knowledge base and CRM. Requires 1+ year of customer service, U.S. work authorization with recent U.S. residency, and ability to pass a federal background check.
Service Advisor (Automotive)
- Employer: Local automotive repair shop (see cobbtire.com)
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (weekends off)
- Pay: $65,000–$90,000/year
- Be the main contact for customers at a long-established shop—writing service, explaining repairs, and coordinating work. Comes with paid training in Maryland, bonuses, PTO, holidays, and a very customer-loyal environment.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Greenville roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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