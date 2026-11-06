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Greenville
🏥 Greenville, SC Healthcare Hiring Now: Several Clinical Roles
8 days ago
Greenville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital floors to home care and imaging centers. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Acute Care – $1,991/week
- Employer: National Staffing Solutions
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, night shift
- Pay: $1,991 per week (travel package)
Work short‑term in acute care, handling vents, oxygen, and respiratory emergencies while gaining travel experience and premium pay.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Acute Care Pediatrics, FT Nights
- Employer: Prisma Health – Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Location: Greenville, SC (Peds School Age–Adolescent unit)
- Type: Full-time, night shift
- Bonus: Bonus-eligible role
Provide inpatient care for school‑age to adolescent patients, using evidence‑based practice in a large teaching hospital with strong support and growth paths.
Transitional Care Manager – Home Health
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
Coordinate discharges and start‑of‑care for home health patients, blending clinical knowledge with relationship‑building across hospitals, families, and BAYADA’s care teams.
Surgical Technologist Certified – St. Francis Downtown (PRN)
- Employer: Bon Secours
- Location: Greenville, SC – St. Francis Downtown
- Type: PRN
Support surgeons by preparing instruments, maintaining sterile fields, and helping turn over ORs, with access to strong benefits and education support even in a flexible PRN role.
CT Technologist – Outpatient Imaging
- Employer: MedQuest Imaging (Novant Health)
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, day schedule (no nights/on‑call)
Enjoy weekday hours in an outpatient setting, operating CT equipment and working with a tight‑knit imaging team, plus PTO, bonuses, and tuition support.
Dialysis Hospital Services Nurse (Acute RN)
- Employer: Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI)
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time, three 12‑hour shifts (36–40 hrs/week), some call
- Pay: From $32.96/hour, based on experience
Care for hospitalized patients with acute kidney injury and CKD in an acute dialysis unit, with up to 12 weeks paid training, strong benefits, and nonprofit, mission‑driven work.
Psychiatric Mental Health Physician Assistant / NP
- Employer: Psychiatric Associates and Addiction Medicine
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Part-time, 8–20 hours/week, in‑person
Join a private outpatient practice treating mental health and addiction, doing assessments, med management (including MAT), and working closely with a multidisciplinary team.
Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
- Employer: Psychiatric Associates and Addiction Medicine
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Part-time, 8–20 hours/week, in‑person
Another opening with the same practice for a psych NP focused on outpatient psychiatry and addiction medicine, with flexible scheduling and a collaborative environment.
PCS/CNA – Home Care
- Employer: Oasis Home Care LLC
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Part-time
Provide in‑home personal care, ADL support, and light housekeeping, with 401(k) match, health benefits, and room to grow in a supportive home‑care agency.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open and are happy to talk.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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