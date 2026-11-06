🍽️ Several Greenville Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $20/hr

Greenville’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like working with people, food, or both, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kennington Family Winery

Kennington Family Winery Location: Greenville, SC (serving a Marietta-based winery)

(serving a Marietta-based winery) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on a food truck tied to a local winery, cooking to order, setting up/breaking down the truck, and keeping things clean and stocked. Great if you have solid cooking skills, know food safety, and can work evenings, weekends, and events.

Employer: McDonald’s / AMC Management Corp

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $14.00/hr

Lead the guest service side of the restaurant, train crew, and keep drive-thru, counter, and McCafé running smoothly. Comes with weekly pay, PTO, bonus plan, free meals, and access to education programs.

Employer: Logan’s Roadhouse

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Pay: Competitive, exact rate not listed

Keep dishes, pots, and kitchen tools clean and sanitized so the line can move fast. Good fit if you want flexible hours, team discounts, and a way to get your foot in the door at a busy full-service restaurant.

Employer: QDOBA Mexican Eats / Qdoba Restaurant Corporation

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay plus tips (exact rate not listed)

Build burritos, bowls, tacos, and nachos, jump between line, grill, prep, and register, and keep the place clean and upbeat. Includes free meals on shift, flexible schedules, and benefits (medical/PTO eligibility rules apply) with room to grow.

Note: The Thrive Restaurant Group posting is the same QDOBA kitchen team role, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Holiday Inn (Greenville, SC)

Holiday Inn (Greenville, SC) Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time (7a–3p and 3p–11p; weekends & holidays required )

(7a–3p and 3p–11p; ) Pay: Not listed

Front desk role greeting and checking in guests, handling payments, answering questions, and helping drive hotel revenue. Best for someone with strong customer service skills who can stand for long periods and work a varied schedule.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Greenville, SC

Type: 20–40 hrs/week (other)

(other) Pay: $13.00–$20.00/hr

Help prep ingredients, run a dumpling machine, steam and fry items, and assemble orders. Good match if you have some kitchen experience, can follow recipes closely, and want paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.