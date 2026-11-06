🏗️ Greenville, SC Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Greenville’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in power, infrastructure, and industrial projects. If you’ve got design or PE experience, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Messer Construction Co.

Messer Construction Co. Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports complex commercial building projects—handling site layout, document control, scheduling, and safety on active jobsites. Good fit if you have a BS in Civil/Construction and 0–3 years of experience and don’t mind non‑traditional hours.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,500 – $191,500

Lead or area‑lead role doing advanced HVAC design for large, often government‑related projects. Requires a 4‑year engineering degree, about 8+ years’ experience, strong code knowledge, and U.S. citizenship.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,500 – $191,500

High‑level power generation role leading electrical design for gas turbine and combined‑cycle plants, including HV substations and ETAP studies. You’ll need a PE in Electrical, 8+ years in power systems, and comfort leading multi‑discipline teams.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,500 – $191,500

Lead‑level controls/automation position handling specs, calculations, and vendor coordination on complex projects. Requires a 4‑year engineering degree, 8+ years’ experience, U.S. citizenship, and strong familiarity with industry codes and standards.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead drainage and hydraulics design on roadway and highway projects, mentor junior staff, and stamp plans. Needs a BS in Civil/Mechanical (or related), PE in SC (or reciprocity), 6+ years in hydraulics, and 2+ years of hydraulic modeling.

Employer: Hargrove Engineers + Constructors

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role owning industrial power and instrumentation design—15kV systems, MCCs, specs, estimates, and field support. Best for someone with a BS in Electrical, 10+ years industrial E&I, strong NEC skills, and experience leading small project teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these firms hire across levels once you’re on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.