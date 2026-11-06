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📣 Greenville, SC Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
Greenville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from techy field roles to flexible commission gigs and creative AI work. Here are some of the most interesting openings around town this week.
Technical Sales and Field Service Engineer
- Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA
- Location: Greenville, SC (training in Augusta, GA for 6–12 months)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$100,000 base + monthly bonus
Blend engineering, sales, and field service for a national leader in commercial kitchen ventilation and HVAC. Expect formal training, a mentor, and a mix of office design work, job-site visits, and customer meetings.
WORK FROM HOME – Life Insurance Sales Representative
- Employer: The Jernigan Agency
- Location: Greenville, SC (remote)
- Type: Full-time, 100% commission
- Salary: Commission only (agents often help 3–5 families/week, earning $300–$500 per family)
Fully remote life insurance sales with warm leads (no cold calling) and no income cap. Good fit if you’re coachable, comfortable on the phone, and like the idea of building your own schedule and income.
Client Service Supervisor, Business Insurance
- Employer: Marsh Agency
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a Business Insurance service team while managing your own book of business. Ideal for someone with 5+ years of commercial insurance experience who wants leadership, hybrid work, and strong professional development.
Inside Sales Insurance Specialist (Remote)
- Employer: AMBA
- Location: Greenville, SC (remote)
- Type: Full-time, W2
- Salary: Hourly base + bonuses; typical first year $50,000–$60,000, top performers $100,000+
High-volume outbound phone sales to association members for life and supplemental health products. Structured, metrics-driven environment with benefits, 401(k) match, and clear performance goals.
Account Manager – Surety
- Employer: Marsh Agency
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle surety bonds (performance, payment, license, court, etc.) and manage relationships with clients and carriers. Great for someone with 5+ years in insurance and a P&C license who likes detail-heavy, relationship-focused work.
Hybrid AI, Marketing, Content & E‑com Role (PT/FT Flexible)
- Employer: Rize Brands
- Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid – Rutherford Rd)
- Type: Part-time/Full-time flexible, paid trial
- Pay: $15–$20/hour, 10–20 hours/week to start
Hands-on role learning AI tools, ads, content, branding, and ecommerce across multiple consumer brands (Amazon, Shopify, etc.). Perfect if you want startup energy, in-person collaboration, and to build real marketing skills fast.
Founding Sales Representative – Lawn Care & Property Services
- Employer: Kleros Property Care
- Location: Greenville / Greer / Spartanburg, SC
- Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor
- Pay: $200–$300 per new client, $300/month fuel, 30% of profit on one‑time jobs; strong reps can reach $75,000–$100,000+ as they ramp
Door-to-door and lead follow-up selling year‑round lawn care and add‑on services with systems and leads already in place. Good for someone who likes being outside, hearing “no” without quitting, and growing into a Sales Manager role.
Dealer Account Specialist (Campus Recruiting – Future Start Dates)
- Employer: Global Lending Services (GLS)
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time (entry-level, campus recruiting for Dec 2026 & May 2027 grads)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role building relationships with auto dealers and supporting their financing deals. Great fit for students planning ahead who like relationship management, business development, and the auto finance world.
Admissions and Marketing Director (Skilled Nursing)
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group – Valley Hill Health and Rehab
- Location: Hendersonville, NC (commutable from Greenville)
- Type: Full-time, days
- Salary: Not listed
Lead admissions and community marketing for a skilled nursing facility, managing referrals, tours, and outreach to hospitals and providers. Comes with daily pay options, benefits, PTO, and growth paths in healthcare marketing.
If one of these roles feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick application today could be your next big step this year.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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