📣 Greenville, SC Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Greenville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from techy field roles to flexible commission gigs and creative AI work. Here are some of the most interesting openings around town this week.

Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA

CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA Location: Greenville, SC (training in Augusta, GA for 6–12 months)

(training in for 6–12 months) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$100,000 base + monthly bonus

Blend engineering, sales, and field service for a national leader in commercial kitchen ventilation and HVAC. Expect formal training, a mentor, and a mix of office design work, job-site visits, and customer meetings.

Employer: The Jernigan Agency

Location: Greenville, SC (remote)

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Commission only (agents often help 3–5 families/week, earning $300–$500 per family)

Fully remote life insurance sales with warm leads (no cold calling) and no income cap. Good fit if you’re coachable, comfortable on the phone, and like the idea of building your own schedule and income.

Employer: Marsh Agency

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a Business Insurance service team while managing your own book of business. Ideal for someone with 5+ years of commercial insurance experience who wants leadership, hybrid work, and strong professional development.

Employer: AMBA

Location: Greenville, SC (remote)

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: Hourly base + bonuses; typical first year $50,000–$60,000, top performers $100,000+

High-volume outbound phone sales to association members for life and supplemental health products. Structured, metrics-driven environment with benefits, 401(k) match, and clear performance goals.

Employer: Marsh Agency

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle surety bonds (performance, payment, license, court, etc.) and manage relationships with clients and carriers. Great for someone with 5+ years in insurance and a P&C license who likes detail-heavy, relationship-focused work.

Employer: Rize Brands

Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid – Rutherford Rd)

Type: Part-time/Full-time flexible, paid trial

Pay: $15–$20/hour, 10–20 hours/week to start

Hands-on role learning AI tools, ads, content, branding, and ecommerce across multiple consumer brands (Amazon, Shopify, etc.). Perfect if you want startup energy, in-person collaboration, and to build real marketing skills fast.

Employer: Kleros Property Care

Location: Greenville / Greer / Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Pay: $200–$300 per new client, $300/month fuel, 30% of profit on one‑time jobs; strong reps can reach $75,000–$100,000+ as they ramp

Door-to-door and lead follow-up selling year‑round lawn care and add‑on services with systems and leads already in place. Good for someone who likes being outside, hearing “no” without quitting, and growing into a Sales Manager role.

Employer: Global Lending Services (GLS)

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time (entry-level, campus recruiting for Dec 2026 & May 2027 grads)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role building relationships with auto dealers and supporting their financing deals. Great fit for students planning ahead who like relationship management, business development, and the auto finance world.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group – Valley Hill Health and Rehab

Location: Hendersonville, NC (commutable from Greenville)

(commutable from Greenville) Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed

Lead admissions and community marketing for a skilled nursing facility, managing referrals, tours, and outreach to hospitals and providers. Comes with daily pay options, benefits, PTO, and growth paths in healthcare marketing.

If one of these roles feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick application today could be your next big step this year.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.