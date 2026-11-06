🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Greenville This Week

Greenville neighbors are sharing some generous free deals this week, from school supplies to home fixtures and even a kitty who comes with a bonus.

Item: 2.5-year-old orange tabby cat with supplies and $100 toward expenses

Location: Bonnie Brae, Greenville, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

This family is looking to re-home their 2.5-year-old orange tabby. He is very playful and gets along well with their pit mix dog, but he is not very affectionate. At the shelter, he scratched a vet tech during a blood draw, so keep that in mind if you have small kids or need a very calm cat.

He comes with a pet bowl and water dish, litter box and litter, cat tower, and carrier, plus the current owner will give $100 to the new owner to help with his future expenses.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Various homeschool items (bundle)

Location: Welcome, Greenville, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor in Welcome is offering a bundle of homeschool items. The exact contents aren’t listed, but it’s described as various homeschool items in a box. If you teach at home or need extra learning materials, this could be a helpful freebie.

The poster asks that you message them with questions about what’s inside.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large shag area rug, beige and gray pattern, 9x12

Location: Lake Forest Heights, Greenville, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a well-used shag area rug with a beige and gray pattern, measuring 9x12. The poster notes it is pending pick up, but it may still be worth checking the listing in case it becomes available again.

Condition details:

Well used and needs to be cleaned

and Has some gum spots visible in the photos

visible in the photos Pet-free home, but may have a slight pipe smoke smell

If you don’t mind a project and can clean it, this could cover a large space for free.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: One pedestal sink and two stainless steel kitchen sinks

Location: Cleveland Forest, Greenville, SC (downtown near Stone Ave & Main St)

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is giving away a pedestal sink and two stainless kitchen sinks. You can take one or all, and they are free.

Condition details:

Described as excellent, undamaged condition

Currently dusty from storage, so they may need a quick clean

If you’re doing a bathroom or kitchen update, these could save you a good bit of money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Greenville tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.