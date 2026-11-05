🚌 Greenville SC Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Roles

Greenville’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move, these transportation roles range from seasonal gigs to six‑figure leadership.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Stay active and work on your own with this seasonal role delivering packages in your own vehicle. Great if you want short‑term work, weekly pay, and a foot in the door with a major delivery company (no prior experience required).

Employer: Modivcare

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,300–$135,000 + bonus eligible

High‑level role leading multimodal transportation operations, performance, and strategy across a large network. Best for someone with 12+ years experience and a strong background in transportation leadership, analytics, and cross‑functional management.

Employer: Performance Food Group (Performance Foodservice)

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: ~$91,000 average annual pay

Drive a tractor trailer delivering food products to restaurants, schools, and more, with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth paths. You’ll need a valid CDL‑A, clean MVR, and 6+ months commercial driving experience.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.