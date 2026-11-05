🚚 Greenville, SC Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greenville’s logistics scene is busy right now—great mix of hands-on warehouse work and higher-level supply chain roles. If you’re in purchasing, freight, or material management, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Quantum Logistics Group (Quantum Freight Solutions)

Quantum Logistics Group (Quantum Freight Solutions) Location: Greenville, SC (Fully Remote)

Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: 60–70% commission, uncapped earnings (no base salary)

For seasoned freight brokers with an established book of business, this is a high-commission, work-from-anywhere setup. You’ll keep a big share of your gross profit, run your own schedule, and plug into asset-based capacity and back-office support while you grow your book.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $92,000 – $171,000

Lead material management for large, complex projects—tracking supplier progress, solving delivery issues, and keeping big orders on schedule. This role fits someone with 8+ years in material management, strong ERP skills, and an interest in big, global projects with full corporate benefits.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a manufacturing/packaging company)

(recruiting for a manufacturing/packaging company) Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $90,000 – $110,000

Own strategic sourcing for raw materials, components, and services in a growing plant environment. You’ll negotiate with suppliers, drive cost savings, and support production schedules—ideal if you have senior-level purchasing experience and are comfortable with MRP/ERP systems.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $92,000 – $171,000

Handle critical engineered equipment and major bulk materials from bid to final delivery. You’ll run RFQs, negotiate terms and conditions, manage POs and change orders, and work closely with engineering, construction, and logistics teams—great for experienced buyers who like complex, global projects.

Employer: Canteen North America

Location: Greenville, SC (205 Woods Lake Road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour

Schedule: Sunday–Friday, 9:45 AM – 8 PM (Saturday + one weekday off)

Lead day-to-day warehouse operations—receiving, loading, stock rotation, and inventory control—while guiding other associates. Good fit if you have supervisory experience in a warehouse, want steady hours, and like the idea of benefits, bonuses, and meal discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Greenville’s supply chain and logistics roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.