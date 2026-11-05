📣 Greenville, SC Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles From Entry Level to $125K

Greenville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you’re just starting out or already leading big accounts. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Lima One Capital

Location: Greenville, SC (HQ) \ Fully remote, US-based

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior outside sales role for an experienced multifamily loan originator. You’ll own production across a full multifamily lending suite, manage deals end-to-end, and build deep relationships with brokers, investors, and sponsors. Strong benefits, new downtown Greenville HQ, and backed by a public REIT.

Employer: Lima One Capital

Location: Greenville, SC (Downtown office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + additional earning potential (commission after promotion)

Great entry point into sales and real estate lending. You’ll work warm leads, qualify borrowers, and set meetings for senior loan officers, with clear promotion paths and dedicated sales training.

Employer: Piedmont Plastics

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Industry-leading wages (base + monthly commissions)

Office-based inside sales role with a long-established distributor. You’ll grow accounts through outbound calls, prospecting, and strong customer support, with full benefits and 401(k) match. (Also listed on Indeed; same role.)

Employer: The Colie Group

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Performance-based pay

People-focused sales role helping families with life insurance and financial protection. No prior insurance experience needed—training, mentorship, flexible scheduling, and growth paths are included.

Employer: TD SYNNEX North America

Location: Greenville, SC or Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Marketing operations role owning projects and event tech across Adobe Workfront and Cvent. You’ll manage workflows, build event registration sites, and drive reporting and process improvements across a large marketing org.

Employer: Convergint

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + compensation plan

Outside B2B sales role selling security and related services. You’ll build and manage a pipeline, lead proposals, and focus on verticals like utilities, finance, healthcare, and education. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, and vehicle/phone support.

Employer: Green Group Oklahoma

Location: Greenville, SC (in-person, 29615)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $32,000/year (guaranteed base + commission)

Territory sales role selling lawn care services to residential and commercial clients. You’ll prospect, run in-person consultations, and manage relationships. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: RestorePro (Fleet Response family)

Location: Greater Greenville, SC Metro (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$75,000 base + uncapped commission (target $100K+/year)

High-earning B2B territory role building referral relationships with property managers, insurers, and facility leaders. You’ll own a protected territory, get a company vehicle and gas card, and focus on long-term referral pipelines.

Employer: Empower Homes

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone-based real estate sales role using Brivity tools to convert inbound and outbound leads into appointments. Strong fit if you like scripts, tracking to quotas, and want to grow into a real estate career.

Employer: Empower Homes

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the Inside Sales Agent role, with extra emphasis on outbound prospecting. You’ll work both inbound and outbound opportunities, manage a database, and sharpen your sales skills with coaching.

Employer: Coleto Brands (Kichler & Progress Lighting)

Location: Remote (US-based; Pacific/Mountain/Central time preferred)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior remote role overseeing independent agencies across the Western US for major lighting brands. You’ll travel heavily, manage showroom and distributor relationships, and drive regional sales strategy.

Employer: HTI (for a global packaging company)

Location: Greenville, SC area preferred; remote in Southeast/Midwest possible

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $110,000–$125,000/year (DOE)

High-level account management role (not a pure sales job) supporting a major fast-food packaging customer. You’ll handle forecasting, demand planning, reporting, QA tracking, and cross-functional projects, with some travel and relocation support available.

Employer: Mission Recruit (for a Fortune 500 homebuilder)

Location: Greenville & Spartanburg, SC communities

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (earnings tied to home sales)

On-site new home sales role in model homes and community sales centers. You’ll guide buyers from first visit to closing, build your own pipeline, and grow with a fast-expanding Greenville division. SC real estate license preferred, but they’ll help you get one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.