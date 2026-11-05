🏭 Greenville, SC Manufacturing – Multiple Roles From $19/hr+

Greenville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level packaging to high-end engineering. Here are several roles worth a look if you like building and making things.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Contract

Pay: $60.65/hr (overtime eligible)

Work with advanced Siemens NX CAM, digital twin tools like Vericut, and multi‑axis CNC machines cutting high‑temp alloys. Great fit if you have 4+ years CAM programming and want hands‑on work with next‑gen machining, automation, and new equipment commissioning.

Employer: Entegee

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Contract

Pay: Not listed

Ideal for someone with a Bachelor’s in Engineering or Quality and experience in quality systems. You’ll design and maintain QA processes, run root cause analysis, drive corrective actions, and keep documentation and reports tight, with access to a full benefits package through the staffing firm.

Employer: Henkel (Adhesive Technologies)

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $19.00/hr (non‑exempt, overtime eligible)

Hands‑on role running filling, packaging, and material handling equipment for well‑known brands. Good for someone comfortable with GMPs, basic computer/data entry, and physical work, with strong day‑1 benefits, 401(k) match, bonuses, and career growth programs.

Employer: Meyer Tool

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Full-time, Pay: Not listed ( 10% night shift differential added to base rate)

Not listed ( added to base rate) Application note: Reference Job #4081220826SC when applying; posting expires December 4, 2026.

Run and tend multiple EDM machines, inspect parts, prep electrodes, and do light maintenance in a fast‑paced aerospace environment. Great if you have machining experience, can read drawings and use micrometers/calipers, and like working nights with a shift premium.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Greenville plants are growing, and experience in one shop often opens doors at another.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.