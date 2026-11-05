⚖️ Greenville, SC Legal Jobs With Multiple Openings & $175K+ Top Pay

Greenville’s legal scene is busy right now, with firms and legal service companies growing and hiring. If you’ve got law or legal support experience, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Ascendion (for a growing law firm)

Ascendion (for a growing law firm) Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Support an insurance defense practice, manage up to 50 cases, and handle discovery, subpoenas, and medical summaries. Comes with full benefits, PTO, vacation, and a flexible schedule if you have 2+ years of legal support experience.

Employer: Paragon

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented and like working with legal and client documentation. You’ll review affidavits and forms, track account paperwork, coordinate with clients and partners, and keep high‑volume cases moving on time.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a multi‑office law firm)

(recruiting for a multi‑office law firm) Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $175,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Lead your own family law caseload from consult to resolution—divorce, custody, support, alimony, and more. Offers strong pay, bonuses, 401(k) match, full benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities if you’re an experienced SC‑licensed family law attorney.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has related roles or future openings worth watching.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.