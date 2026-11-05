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🏥 Greenville, SC Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $18/hr to $100K
Greenville’s healthcare scene is booming right now—hospitals, clinics, and home health groups are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or patient support, this is a great time to make a move.
Senior Patient Access Specialist
Employer: Ensemble Health Partners
Location: Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.65–$19.90/hour
Handle admitting, insurance, and point-of-service payments while also helping train and schedule staff. Good fit if you know revenue cycle basics and want solid benefits, paid certifications, and clear growth paths.
Advanced Provider – Radiology (Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown)
Employer: Vituity
Location: Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time
Diagnostic radiology role for NPs or PAs with national certification, DEA, and BLS. Offers strong benefits, 4–6 weeks PTO, 401(k) match, and access to a large national clinician network.
RN – Acute Care, Behavioral Health, FT Days
Employer: Prisma Health
Location: Marshall I. Pickens Hospital, Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time, Days
Bonus-eligible inpatient behavioral health RN role providing direct care and care planning. Great if you have 1+ year RN experience and want acute psych experience in a large health system.
Financial Counselor
Employer: Strive Solutions
Location: Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time
Help patients understand insurance, estimate costs, and set up payment plans. Ideal for someone with strong communication skills and experience in insurance verification and billing.
RN – Acute Care, NICU, FT Nights
Employer: Prisma Health
Location: Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time, Nights
Bonus-eligible NICU RN role caring for high-acuity newborns. Best for experienced RNs who want night shift work and specialized neonatal experience.
Pharmacy Tech Specialist – Medication Assistance Program, FT Days
Employer: Prisma Health
Location: Cancer Centers – Faris Road, Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time, Days
Advanced tech role focused on medication assistance, system support, and controlled substance management. Requires Certified Pharmacy Tech (SC) and 2+ years’ experience.
Pharmacy Tech I – Warehouse, FT Days
Employer: Prisma Health
Location: Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time, Days
Entry-level tech role handling fills, inventory, automation, and deliveries. No experience required; must be registered with SC Board of Pharmacy and earn certification within 18 months.
In-Home Caregiver / Personal Care Aide
Employer: Swamp Rabbit Home Care
Location: Greenville, SC
Type: Part-time (~25 hrs/week)
Pay: $15–$18/hour
Provide hands-on support with ADLs, meals, and transportation so clients can stay safely at home. Great for experienced caregivers with CPR/first aid who enjoy one-on-one care.
RN – Home Health, FT Days
Employer: Prisma Health Home Health – Upstate
Location: Greenville, SC (field-based)
Type: Full-time, Days
Bonus-eligible home health RN role doing in-home assessments, care, and coordination. Requires 1+ year RN experience, compact/SC license, BLS, and a reliable car.
Certified Medical Assistant (Bilingual)
Employer: Momento Medical
Location: Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time, On-site
Join a bilingual direct primary care clinic focused on longer visits and relationship-based care. Requires CMA credential and fluent English/Spanish; ideal if you like small-practice teamwork.
Lead Medical Coordinator – Bilingual RN
Employer: National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP)
Location: Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time
Oversee health services for children in care, supervise medical coordinators, and manage medical records and training. Requires RN, bachelor’s+ in a health field, bilingual English/Spanish, and experience in public health/child welfare.
Travel BCBA
Employer: ABS Kids
Location: Center-based; includes Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time, Travel
Total Comp: $103,500–$114,500/year (salary + bonuses)
Travel behavior analyst role with uncapped bonuses, sign-on and completion bonuses, and housing support. For BCBAs with 2+ years’ experience; SC roles require proof of SC residency.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $2,687/week
Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source
Location: Greenville, SC
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
Allied health travel contract starting 11/30/2026 with an estimated $2,687/week package (includes taxable + stipend). Good for experienced nuclear med techs wanting a future Greenville assignment.
Registered Nurse – Home Health
Employer: Bon Secours Home Care & Hospice by Compassus
Location: Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time
Home health RN role using AI-supported documentation tools to reduce charting time. Requires RN license and 1+ year experience; strong benefits and focus on work–life balance.
Registered Nurse – Home Health
Employer: Bon Secours Home Care & Hospice by Compassus
Location: Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time
Similar home health RN opening with emphasis on flexible scheduling, generous PTO, tuition help, and mileage reimbursement. Requires RN license, 2 years’ RN experience (home health preferred), CPR/BCLS, and valid driver’s license.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – St. Francis Physician Services
Employer: Bon Secours
Location: Greenville, SC
Type: PRN (listed as full-time category)
Clinic-based LPN role supporting providers with rooming, basic nursing care, and procedures. Needs active LPN license and BLS; nice option if you like outpatient pace and PRN flexibility.
Orthodontic Dental Assistant
Employer: Ashby Park Family Orthodontics (D4C Dental Brands)
Location: Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time
Schedule is Mon–Wed 7:30a–4:30p, Thu 7a–3:30p. Pediatric/ortho setting focused on kids’ smiles; X-ray certification required, bilingual preferred, with PTO, holidays, and full benefits.
RN – Outpatient Operating Room, Centennial, FT Days
Employer: Prisma Health
Location: Centennial Way / Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time, Days
Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m., no weekends/holidays/on-call
Bonus-eligible OR RN role in an outpatient setting with very lifestyle-friendly hours. Great for RNs with at least 1 year experience who want OR work without nights or weekends.
Emergency Veterinarian – ER Immerse Mentorship Program
Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health (Upstate Vet Emergency & Specialty Care)
Location: Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time, Training + 2-year commitment
Six-month ER training program starting June/July 2027, followed by 24 months as an ER clinician. Designed for internship-trained vets or those with 2+ years’ experience who want structured ER mentorship and specialty support.
MDS Coordinator (RN)
Employer: West Village Post Acute
Location: Greenville, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000–$100,000/year
Lead MDS and care plan coordination in a 132-bed skilled nursing facility, Monday–Friday. Perfect for an RN with solid MDS/PDPM and long-term care experience who wants strong pay and a stable schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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