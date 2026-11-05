🚧 Greenville, SC Skilled Trades Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greenville’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like turning wrenches, running equipment, or leading big builds. Here are several hands-on roles hiring around town.

Employer: STO Building Group (Layton Construction)

STO Building Group (Layton Construction) Location: Greenville, SC (projects nationwide, heavy travel)

(projects nationwide, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day operations on large ground-up commercial jobs across the country—scheduling crews, coordinating subs, and keeping projects on track. Ideal if you have 5+ years commercial construction experience, can travel often, and want big-project responsibility plus a full benefits package.

Employer: Miller Pipeline

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly field role helping build and repair underground gas pipelines—shoveling, compacting, hauling, jackhammer work, and trench restoration. Good fit if you like outdoor, physical work, have a valid driver’s license, and want strong benefits and growth in utility construction.

Employer: 1 Tom Plumber

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $80,000 – $150,000 per year (performance-based)

High-earning role for an experienced plumber handling water and drain line installs, water heaters, and excavation work, plus service calls when needed. Comes with 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, company truck, and fuel card, and rewards techs who can run jobs independently and produce.

Employer: Anderson Automotive Group – Acura of Greenville

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great starter role doing oil changes, tire rotations, fluid and filter services at an Acura dealership. Good for someone with a friendly personality, basic hands-on experience, and a valid driver’s license who wants paid training, uniforms, and a path to grow in automotive.

Employer: Lexus of Greenville – Hudson Automotive Group

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25/hour plus production bonuses

Perfect for recent grads or techs with 1–2 years’ experience who want a career path to Master Technician. You’ll handle oil changes, tire work, inspections, and basic maintenance in a climate-controlled, high-volume shop with paid Lexus training, tool assistance, PTO from day one, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.