🤝 Greenville, SC Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Greenville has steady demand for people who care about others, from direct support roles to licensed clinicians. If you like helping people live safer, fuller lives, these local jobs are worth a look.

Employer: National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP)

National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP) Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Master’s-level clinician role serving children and youth in foster and community settings, with a focus on trauma-informed care and family unification. Bilingual English/Spanish is required, and NYAP offers 33 paid days off, healthcare, 401(k), loan repayment help, CEUs, and frequent training.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Not stated (appears full-time )

Not stated (appears ) Salary: Not listed

Coordinate care for rehab patients from admission through discharge, guiding treatment plans and family communication. Role fits licensed clinicians (RN, SW, OT, PT, ST, or Rehab Counseling) who want strong benefits, PTO, tuition help, and 401(k) with stock purchase options in a large national rehab system.

Employer: Greenville County DSN Board / Thrive Upstate

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.17 – $18.17 per hour

Hands-on role supporting adults with developmental disabilities with daily living, social skills, and community activities. Multiple shifts available, with health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and flexible schedule options for people who are patient, organized, and comfortable with documentation.

Employer: Mentor Community Services, a Sevita company

Location: Greenville, SC (various sites)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: $15.81 per hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in homes and the community, helping with personal care, goals, and activities. Offers paid training, PTO, holiday pay, and benefits with 401(k) match for full-time staff, plus multiple shift options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—community and social service skills transfer well, and local employers often have more than one opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.