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Greenville
🔧 Greenville, SC building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
3 days ago
Greenville’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like fixing, maintaining, and keeping buildings running. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level janitorial to high-end HVAC and boiler work.
Boiler Service Technician (Senior-Level)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience (no exact range listed)
- Work on complex commercial and industrial boiler systems—combustion, controls, burner management, and upgrades. Ideal if you’re an experienced field tech who likes advanced troubleshooting and wants strong benefits, company vehicle, and ongoing technical training.
Maintenance O/N Position (Janitorial)
- Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #4452
- Location: 5009 Old Buncombe Rd, Greenville, SC 29617
- Type: Part-time, Overnight
- Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible shift premiums and incentives
- Keep the store clean and safe from parking lot to restrooms. Good fit if you want overnight hours, steady work, and access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Service Technician I–IV (Commercial Kitchen Equipment)
- Employer: Hobart Food Equipment and Service
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.30 – $43.50 per hour, based on level and experience
- Install, maintain, and repair commercial food equipment (cooking, warewash, refrigeration). Comes with a company vehicle, paid technical training, tuition reimbursement, and clear advancement from Tech I to IV.
Hotel Maintenance Engineer – Immediate Hires
- Employer: Natson Hotel Group
- Location: Greenville, SC (on-site)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Handle day-to-day hotel repairs and preventative maintenance—basic plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and grounds. Good for someone with 1+ year hotel or building maintenance who likes variety and guest interaction; includes employee discount.
Lead Residential HVAC Installer
- Employer: Blue Ridge Heating and Air
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $85,000 – $125,000+ first year ($40–$60/hr + bonuses)
- Lead residential HVAC change-outs (heat pumps, A/C, furnaces) with a 4-day work week and 3-day weekends. Strong fit for experienced lead installers with EPA cert, offering 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and paid training.
(11740) – 2nd Shift Site Supervisor (Janitorial)
- Employer: SEJ Services, LLC
- Location: Greenville, SC – Industrial facility
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 per hour
- Oversee daily janitorial operations for an industrial site, supervising 1–4 employees on Mon–Fri, 12pm–9pm. Hands-on role with DailyPay access, medical/vision/dental, 401(k), and growth potential for strong performers.
Fire Extinguisher Technician
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
- Service and maintain portable fire equipment and emergency exit lighting after training. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license and HS diploma/GED who wants steady hours, strong benefits, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and career advancement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple roles and levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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