🔧 Greenville, SC building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

Greenville’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like fixing, maintaining, and keeping buildings running. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level janitorial to high-end HVAC and boiler work.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (no exact range listed)

Competitive, based on experience (no exact range listed) Work on complex commercial and industrial boiler systems—combustion, controls, burner management, and upgrades. Ideal if you’re an experienced field tech who likes advanced troubleshooting and wants strong benefits, company vehicle, and ongoing technical training.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #4452

Location: 5009 Old Buncombe Rd, Greenville, SC 29617

Type: Part-time, Overnight

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible shift premiums and incentives

+ possible shift premiums and incentives Keep the store clean and safe from parking lot to restrooms. Good fit if you want overnight hours, steady work, and access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Hobart Food Equipment and Service

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.30 – $43.50 per hour , based on level and experience

, based on level and experience Install, maintain, and repair commercial food equipment (cooking, warewash, refrigeration). Comes with a company vehicle, paid technical training, tuition reimbursement, and clear advancement from Tech I to IV.

Employer: Natson Hotel Group

Location: Greenville, SC (on-site)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Handle day-to-day hotel repairs and preventative maintenance—basic plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and grounds. Good for someone with 1+ year hotel or building maintenance who likes variety and guest interaction; includes employee discount.

Employer: Blue Ridge Heating and Air

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000 – $125,000+ first year ( $40–$60/hr + bonuses )

( ) Lead residential HVAC change-outs (heat pumps, A/C, furnaces) with a 4-day work week and 3-day weekends. Strong fit for experienced lead installers with EPA cert, offering 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and paid training.

Employer: SEJ Services, LLC

Location: Greenville, SC – Industrial facility

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Oversee daily janitorial operations for an industrial site, supervising 1–4 employees on Mon–Fri, 12pm–9pm. Hands-on role with DailyPay access, medical/vision/dental, 401(k), and growth potential for strong performers.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Service and maintain portable fire equipment and emergency exit lighting after training. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license and HS diploma/GED who wants steady hours, strong benefits, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and career advancement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple roles and levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.