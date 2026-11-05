🏗️ Greenville Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Greenville’s engineering scene is hot right now—power, data centers, nuclear, and building systems are all hiring. Here are several strong roles, from entry level to senior leadership.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $119,500 – $222,500/year

Type: Full-time

Lead I&C engineering for large gas-fired power plants from design through commissioning. Great fit if you know turbine control systems, NFPA 85, DCS/BMS, and want to mentor junior engineers on major EPC projects.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $31.00 – $31.62/hour (overtime eligible)

(overtime eligible) Type: Contract

Design tooling, jigs, and fixtures in CAD for manufacturing operations. Good role if you have mechanical/CAD skills, GD&T knowledge, and want hands-on impact on production quality and efficiency.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $80,000 – $120,000/year

Type: Full-time

Join the gas turbine combustion design team working on low-emissions hardware and lab testing. Ideal if you enjoy fluid mechanics, heat transfer, and turning test data into design improvements.

Employer: AECOM

AECOM Location: Greenville, SC (preferred, Southeast offices possible)

Salary: $110,000 – $170,000/year

Type: Full-time, Remote (with travel)

Senior role supporting nuclear site development, radiation safety, and environmental reports. Great for someone with nuclear utility/fuel cycle experience who likes leading teams and interfacing with regulators.

Employer: ARCXIS

Location: Greenville, SC (field + office across SC)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Oversee boundary, topo, and construction surveys and sign/seal documents for residential and commercial projects. Best for a South Carolina PLS who wants to lead crews and be the go-to survey expert.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $103,500 – $191,500/year

Type: Full-time

Senior HVAC role on major government and industrial projects (DOE, DoD, etc.). You’ll lead area design, specify equipment, and support procurement and field work—great if you like complex, mission-critical facilities.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for an EPC firm)

Michael Page (recruiting for an EPC firm) Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid)

Salary: $130,000 – $180,000/year (OT at 1.5x)

(OT at 1.5x) Type: Full-time

Lead electrical design for industrial plants across pulp & paper, chemicals, power, and more. Strong fit if you know MV/LV distribution, NEC/NFPA, and like owning projects from concept through startup.

Employer: Salas O'Brien

Salas O'Brien Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Great starter role doing power, lighting, fire alarm, and low-voltage design in Revit. Perfect for recent EE/Architectural Engineering grads looking for mentorship, field exposure, and strong benefits.

Employer: Vertiv

Vertiv Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead electrical design for UPS, switchgear, and generator systems in critical facilities. Good match if you know low-voltage switchgear, NEC, AutoCAD/Revit, and want some travel but mostly design work.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $119,500 – $222,500/year

Type: Full-time

Senior electrical lead for advanced tech projects like data centers, semiconductors, and pharma. You’ll own MV/LV distribution design, major equipment specs, and mentor a team on large, complex jobs.

Employer: Godshall Recruiting (for an industrial client)

Godshall Recruiting (for an industrial client) Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $150,000 – $190,000/year

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Lead industrial power system design from 120V to 15kV, including studies (arc flash, short circuit, etc.) and field support. Great if you enjoy mentoring, client interaction, and heavy industrial work.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Greenville, SC (100% onsite)

Salary: $80,000 – $120,000/year

Type: Full-time

Own CAD models and BOMs for gas turbine accessory electrical and instrumentation systems. Ideal for a strong NX/PLM user who likes detailed 3D work and collaborating closely with design and manufacturing.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $119,500 – $222,500/year

Type: Full-time

High-level role leading electrical design for gas turbine power plants, including HV interconnections and ETAP studies. Best for a PE with deep power plant experience who wants to be the electrical focal point.

Employer: People Integra (A Business Integra Group Company)

People Integra (A Business Integra Group Company) Location: Greenville, SC (on-site Mon–Thu)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Contract, 40 hrs/week

Support a new manufacturing operation by producing MicroStation CAD drawings and revisions. Good entry-to-mid role if you have an associate degree and want to be close to the shop floor and construction.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $113,200 – $188,800/year

Type: Full-time

Support the global gas turbine fleet on hot gas path issues, from troubleshooting to root cause analysis. Great for experienced turbine engineers who like solving urgent field problems with limited travel.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $89,300 – $148,700/year

Type: Full-time

Own product standards and regulatory compliance, working with designers and external agencies. Nice fit if you enjoy codes, certifications, and guiding teams on what “compliant” looks like.

Employer: Optima Engineering (employee-owned)

Optima Engineering (employee-owned) Location: Greenville, SC (flexible/hybrid)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Design plumbing and fire protection systems for education, municipal, and commercial buildings. Great for a SC PE who wants ownership, ESOP retirement benefits, and a mix of design and field work.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid, relocation available)

Salary: $98,400 – $164,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead product safety for wind equipment, running risk assessments and driving fixes across the lifecycle. Ideal if you have 6+ years in design/systems and want to focus on safety and renewables.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh—Greenville engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.