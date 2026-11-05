📋 Greenville SC Admin & Clerical – Multiple Local Openings

Greenville’s admin scene is busy right now, with front desks, offices, and care centers all looking for organized people. If you’re good with details and like helping others, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support financial advisors with client-first, relationship-focused service. You’ll handle daily client interactions, schedule appointments, keep account records accurate, and help with compliance and branch marketing.

Employer: ASSOCIATED ASSET MANAGEMENT (Del Webb Greenville)

(Del Webb Greenville) Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face at a resort-style active adult community along the Reedy River. You’ll answer phones, greet visitors and homeowners, manage the reception area, help with events, and support the on-site community manager.

Employer: Live Long Well Care – The Gables

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Likely full-time (schedule listed as 7:30a–3:30p )

Likely full-time (schedule listed as ) Salary: Not listed

Join a luxury senior living community and keep care services running smoothly. You’ll manage staff schedules, handle call-outs, track attendance, support medical record organization, and perform general admin work in a healthcare setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Greenville employers often grow roles around people who show up well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.