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📋 Greenville SC Admin & Clerical – Multiple Local Openings
Greenville’s admin scene is busy right now, with front desks, offices, and care centers all looking for organized people. If you’re good with details and like helping others, these roles are worth a look.
Branch Office Administrator
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support financial advisors with client-first, relationship-focused service. You’ll handle daily client interactions, schedule appointments, keep account records accurate, and help with compliance and branch marketing.
Front Desk Monitor
- Employer: ASSOCIATED ASSET MANAGEMENT (Del Webb Greenville)
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the friendly face at a resort-style active adult community along the Reedy River. You’ll answer phones, greet visitors and homeowners, manage the reception area, help with events, and support the on-site community manager.
Healthcare Scheduler – Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Live Long Well Care – The Gables
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Likely full-time (schedule listed as 7:30a–3:30p)
- Salary: Not listed
Join a luxury senior living community and keep care services running smoothly. You’ll manage staff schedules, handle call-outs, track attendance, support medical record organization, and perform general admin work in a healthcare setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Greenville employers often grow roles around people who show up well.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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