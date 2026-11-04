🏭 Greenville Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Roles, Up to $120K+

Greenville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like fixing processes and driving quality. If you’re into Lean, Six Sigma, or plant-floor problem solving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Quest Global

Quest Global Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid, 3 days on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$120,000

Lead the quality function for a large engineering organization that supports GE Vernova. You’ll build and run quality systems, drive corrective actions, and use data and dashboards to spot trends and improve performance across multiple teams.

Also listed here: Indeed posting of the same role

Employer: Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plant-based role where you lead Lean projects on the production floor, mentor teams on tools like 5S and visual management, and use scrap and efficiency data to pick high-impact projects. Great fit if you have a 4-year engineering degree, 3+ years CI experience, and enjoy hands-on change work in a factory.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Greenville plants are posting new roles all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.