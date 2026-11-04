🏗️ Greenville, SC Engineering Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles

Greenville’s engineering scene is hot right now—data centers, energy, and building systems are all hiring. Here are some of the strongest Architecture & Engineering openings in and around Greenville, SC this week.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Greenville, SC (onsite, full-time)

Salary: $166,000 – $228,300

Type: Full-time Lead white space design for next‑gen AI and high‑density data centers—power, cooling, racks, and network. Big technical authority role with broad influence, strong benefits, and unlimited PTO for exempt staff.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $72,000 – $108,000

Type: Full-time Hands‑on mechanical/rotordynamics work on repair engineering with clear procedures and strong mentoring. Includes relocation help, 401(k) with company contributions, bonus eligibility, and solid medical benefits.

Employer: Fluor Corporation (Advanced Technology & Life Sciences)

Fluor Corporation (Advanced Technology & Life Sciences) Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $119,500 – $222,500

Type: Full-time Lead electrical power system design for large data centers and advanced manufacturing projects. Great fit if you know MV/LV distribution, NEC, and tools like ETAP/SKM and want to mentor junior engineers.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $119,500 – $222,500

Type: Full-time I&C lead for gas‑fired power plants (CCGT/SCGT), from design through commissioning. Ideal for someone with EPC power experience and deep controls/relaying knowledge who wants to own the I&C scope.

Employer: RISINGSUN TECHNOLOGIES

Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid)

Pay: ~$30/hr, 40 hrs/week

Type: 12‑month W2 contract, possible extension Entry‑ to mid‑level CAD role supporting a new manufacturing operation. Great if you know MicroStation/AutoCAD and want steady hours, no travel, and clear, production‑style design work.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Salary: $100,019 – $152,807

Type: Full-time Senior role designing medium‑ and high‑voltage substations, with project planning and client interaction. Strong benefits, relocation support, and a clear path if you’re building a power systems career.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid)

Salary: $77,890 – $118,999

Type: Full-time Lead physical layout and detailed drawings for high‑voltage substations using AutoCAD/MicroStation. Good match for experienced drafters/designers who like field walkdowns plus detailed 2D/3D work.

Employer: Fluor Constructors

Fluor Constructors Location: Greenville–Spartanburg–Anderson area

Salary: $60,000 – $111,000

Type: Full-time Early‑career structural role supporting senior leads on industrial projects. Great stepping stone if you have 1+ year experience, EIT, and want big‑project exposure with strong benefits.

Employer: Leadec

Leadec Location: Greenville, SC (office + project sites)

Type: Full-time Support turnkey conveyor projects—estimating, bid coordination, and supplier management. Nice fit if you like a mix of office work, light design/layout, and some travel in automotive and industrial settings.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $89,300 – $148,700

Type: Full-time Own and improve controls engineering processes for gas turbine software milestones using Lean tools. Great for a controls or systems engineer who enjoys documentation, standardization, and cross‑team influence.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $89,300 – $148,700

Type: Full-time Systems‑focused controls role designing and optimizing control systems and logic. Good match if you like modeling, requirements, and coordinating across teams on complex turbine control projects.

Employer: Apollo Technical (for an industrial client)

Apollo Technical (for an industrial client) Location: Greenville, SC area

Salary: $140,000 – $180,000

Type: Full-time High‑pay industrial power role designing MV/LV distribution, lighting, and grounding for plants. Ideal for someone with consulting/industrial experience who can handle site work and client interaction.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Greenville, SC (some remote flexibility)

Salary: $89,300 – $148,700

Type: Full-time Design grid‑code control software for gas turbines—frequency response, droop, RoCoF, and more. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in controls and want to work at the heart of the energy transition.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $98,400 – $164,000

Type: Full-time Lead conceptual and detailed mechanical/rotordynamic work on driveline systems. Good for a seasoned mechanical engineer who enjoys analysis, mentoring, and guiding smaller projects.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $72,000 – $108,000

Type: Full-time Work on development and use of advanced materials and coatings, with a clear, procedure‑driven environment. Nice role if you’re early‑career and want to grow in materials for energy applications.

Employer: Michelin

Michelin Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time summer internship Plant‑based internship for Chemical, Mechanical, Industrial, Computer, Electrical, Environmental Engineering, or CS majors (GPA 3.0+). Great hands‑on experience in manufacturing, leadership, and process improvement.

Employer: Michelin

Michelin Location: Greater Greenville, SC sites

Type: Full-time summer internship Industrial engineering‑focused internship improving shop performance and operator outcomes. Strong choice if you want real IE projects, mentoring, and a path into full‑time roles.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $85,000 – $125,000

Type: Full-time Senior role designing electrical systems for healthcare, institutional, and commercial buildings. Good if you’re an EIT/PE with Revit/AutoCAD skills who wants client‑facing work and project leadership.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $98,000 – $145,000

Type: Full-time Lead electrical engineer for complex building projects, especially healthcare. Perfect if you’re a PE who enjoys mentoring, full project‑cycle ownership, and sustainable, high‑performance design.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation Location: Greenville, SC

Salary: $103,500 – $191,500

Type: Full-time (U.S. citizens only) Senior HVAC role leading designs for federal and government projects (DOE, DoD, etc.). Great for an experienced mechanical/HVAC engineer who wants complex, secure‑site work with strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.