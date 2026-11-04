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Greenville
🏗️ Greenville, SC Engineering Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles
2 days ago
Greenville’s engineering scene is hot right now—data centers, energy, and building systems are all hiring. Here are some of the strongest Architecture & Engineering openings in and around Greenville, SC this week.
Senior Design Manager (AI Data Center White Space)
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Greenville, SC (onsite, full-time)
- Salary: $166,000 – $228,300
- Type: Full-time Lead white space design for next‑gen AI and high‑density data centers—power, cooling, racks, and network. Big technical authority role with broad influence, strong benefits, and unlimited PTO for exempt staff.
Core Repairs Engineer
- Employer: GE Vernova
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Salary: $72,000 – $108,000
- Type: Full-time Hands‑on mechanical/rotordynamics work on repair engineering with clear procedures and strong mentoring. Includes relocation help, 401(k) with company contributions, bonus eligibility, and solid medical benefits.
Data Center Senior Electrical Design Engineer
- Employer: Fluor Corporation (Advanced Technology & Life Sciences)
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Salary: $119,500 – $222,500
- Type: Full-time Lead electrical power system design for large data centers and advanced manufacturing projects. Great fit if you know MV/LV distribution, NEC, and tools like ETAP/SKM and want to mentor junior engineers.
Senior Design Engineer – Instrumentation & Controls (Power Group)
- Employer: Fluor Corporation
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Salary: $119,500 – $222,500
- Type: Full-time I&C lead for gas‑fired power plants (CCGT/SCGT), from design through commissioning. Ideal for someone with EPC power experience and deep controls/relaying knowledge who wants to own the I&C scope.
Technical / CAD Designer I (Job ID: 4242)
- Employer: RISINGSUN TECHNOLOGIES
- Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid)
- Pay: ~$30/hr, 40 hrs/week
- Type: 12‑month W2 contract, possible extension Entry‑ to mid‑level CAD role supporting a new manufacturing operation. Great if you know MicroStation/AutoCAD and want steady hours, no travel, and clear, production‑style design work.
Senior Substation Engineer 2 – Grid
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Salary: $100,019 – $152,807
- Type: Full-time Senior role designing medium‑ and high‑voltage substations, with project planning and client interaction. Strong benefits, relocation support, and a clear path if you’re building a power systems career.
Senior Substation Physical Designer 1 – Grid
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid)
- Salary: $77,890 – $118,999
- Type: Full-time Lead physical layout and detailed drawings for high‑voltage substations using AutoCAD/MicroStation. Good match for experienced drafters/designers who like field walkdowns plus detailed 2D/3D work.
Structural Associate Design Engineer II
- Employer: Fluor Constructors
- Location: Greenville–Spartanburg–Anderson area
- Salary: $60,000 – $111,000
- Type: Full-time Early‑career structural role supporting senior leads on industrial projects. Great stepping stone if you have 1+ year experience, EIT, and want big‑project exposure with strong benefits.
Applications Engineer
- Employer: Leadec
- Location: Greenville, SC (office + project sites)
- Type: Full-time Support turnkey conveyor projects—estimating, bid coordination, and supplier management. Nice fit if you like a mix of office work, light design/layout, and some travel in automotive and industrial settings.
Controls Process Engineer – System Architect
- Employer: GE Vernova
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Salary: $89,300 – $148,700
- Type: Full-time Own and improve controls engineering processes for gas turbine software milestones using Lean tools. Great for a controls or systems engineer who enjoys documentation, standardization, and cross‑team influence.
Controls Process Engineer (Systems Engineering)
- Employer: GE Vernova
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Salary: $89,300 – $148,700
- Type: Full-time Systems‑focused controls role designing and optimizing control systems and logic. Good match if you like modeling, requirements, and coordinating across teams on complex turbine control projects.
Electrical Engineer
- Employer: Apollo Technical (for an industrial client)
- Location: Greenville, SC area
- Salary: $140,000 – $180,000
- Type: Full-time High‑pay industrial power role designing MV/LV distribution, lighting, and grounding for plants. Ideal for someone with consulting/industrial experience who can handle site work and client interaction.
Grid Controls Engineer
- Employer: GE Vernova
- Location: Greenville, SC (some remote flexibility)
- Salary: $89,300 – $148,700
- Type: Full-time Design grid‑code control software for gas turbines—frequency response, droop, RoCoF, and more. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in controls and want to work at the heart of the energy transition.
Lead Driveline Mechanical Engineer
- Employer: GE Vernova
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Salary: $98,400 – $164,000
- Type: Full-time Lead conceptual and detailed mechanical/rotordynamic work on driveline systems. Good for a seasoned mechanical engineer who enjoys analysis, mentoring, and guiding smaller projects.
Materials Engineer
- Employer: GE Vernova
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Salary: $72,000 – $108,000
- Type: Full-time Work on development and use of advanced materials and coatings, with a clear, procedure‑driven environment. Nice role if you’re early‑career and want to grow in materials for energy applications.
Summer 2027 Internship: Engineering (Prime)
- Employer: Michelin
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time summer internship Plant‑based internship for Chemical, Mechanical, Industrial, Computer, Electrical, Environmental Engineering, or CS majors (GPA 3.0+). Great hands‑on experience in manufacturing, leadership, and process improvement.
Summer 2027 Internship: Progress Engineering
- Employer: Michelin
- Location: Greater Greenville, SC sites
- Type: Full-time summer internship Industrial engineering‑focused internship improving shop performance and operator outcomes. Strong choice if you want real IE projects, mentoring, and a path into full‑time roles.
Senior Electrical Engineer – Building Systems
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Salary: $85,000 – $125,000
- Type: Full-time Senior role designing electrical systems for healthcare, institutional, and commercial buildings. Good if you’re an EIT/PE with Revit/AutoCAD skills who wants client‑facing work and project leadership.
Lead Electrical Engineer – Building Systems
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Salary: $98,000 – $145,000
- Type: Full-time Lead electrical engineer for complex building projects, especially healthcare. Perfect if you’re a PE who enjoys mentoring, full project‑cycle ownership, and sustainable, high‑performance design.
HVAC Design Engineer IV
- Employer: Fluor Corporation
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Salary: $103,500 – $191,500
- Type: Full-time (U.S. citizens only) Senior HVAC role leading designs for federal and government projects (DOE, DoD, etc.). Great for an experienced mechanical/HVAC engineer who wants complex, secure‑site work with strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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