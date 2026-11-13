Greenville’s big-box stores are hiring, and it’s a good moment if you like fast-paced retail work and steady hours. Here are a few solid options you can scan and apply to today.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2035

Walmart Supercenter Location: 1501 Wagner Ave, Greenville, OH 45331

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $19 – $32/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Lead the online grocery/pickup team, making sure orders are picked, packed, and ready on time. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 300 Martin St, Greenville, OH 45331

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $11 – $11.50/hour

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help customers, stock shelves, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you want part-time hours, basic retail experience, and access to benefits like insurance, retirement plans, and educational assistance (where eligible).

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Greenville, OH (local Lowe’s store)

Greenville, OH (local Lowe’s store) Type: Full-Time

Pay: Competitive; starting rate varies by experience and location

Be the friendly face at checkout, handling payments and helping customers with returns and questions. Lowe’s offers health insurance options, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.