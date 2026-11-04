🏥 Greenville, OH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greenville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills and want steady work (or a high-paying contract), these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Greenville Care Center

Greenville Care Center Location: Greenville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead respiratory care in a long-term care setting—planning treatments, mentoring staff, and working closely with the care team. Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, early pay, loan repayment, and growth/mentorship programs are all part of the package.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Greenville, OH

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Estimated gross weekly pay: $2,305 (includes $1,267 weekly stipend)

(includes weekly stipend) Shift: 5x8 Days

Start date: 12/07/2026

OR travel RN role with solid weekly pay and a day shift schedule. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), commuter benefits, referral bonuses, and ESOP (employee stock ownership) through Solomon Page.

Employer: Voyage Health

Voyage Health Location: Greenville, OH

Type: Travel/Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,223 – $2,340 per week

Shift: 5x8 Days

Start date: ASAP

High-paying OR RN travel contract at a local facility, ideal if you have 2+ years of recent OR experience and want to boost your income fast. Voyage focuses on matching nurses with top-rated facilities and has many other travel options if you want to keep moving after this contract.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings and details that might fit you better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.