In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits

Julie Valentine Luncheon Features Author/Survivor

Chanel Miller will speak at The Art of Healing, the 16th Annual Julie Valentine Center Luncheon, at noon Feb. 14 at the Greenville Convention Center.

The annual luncheon and fundraiser for the Julie Valentine Center will be presented by Ahead Start.

Chanel Miller used the alias, Emily Doe, when she astonished the world with a powerful letter after Brock Turner was sentenced to only six months in county jail after sexually assaulting her on the campus of Stanford University.

The victim impact statement she read in court immediately went viral when it was posted on Buzzfeed. Within days, it had been viewed by 11 million people, translated globally, and read on the floor of Congress.

Miller’s testimony ultimately inspired changes in California law and the recall of the judge who presided over her case. Thousands of assault survivors wrote that her letter had given them the courage to speak about their own experiences.

In “Know My Name,” Miller reclaims her identity and narrative in a memoir of trauma and transcendence. Her story underscores that even in a “perfect” sexual assault case – with eyewitnesses and evidence – justice is never a guarantee.

“Know My Name” is the story of dignity, resilience and strength in spite of a criminal justice system that can fail the most vulnerable.

At the luncheon, Miller will explain how one brave voice can help change the world.

For tickets, go to Julie Valentine Center Luncheon .

BMW Donates $1M To Red Cross

The BMW Group has pledged $1 million to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to support the recovery efforts after the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

The American Red Cross and thousands of volunteers are working to care for people impacted by the disaster.

“This donation will help the Red Cross assist many in the Carolinas who are in need, including some of our own associates,” said Dr. Robert Engelhorn, President and CEO of BMW Manufacturing.

“Thousands of our BMW family lost power, many had their homes damaged by falling trees, and some had their homes swept away by floods.”

BMW Manufacturing is located in Spartanburg County, where it employs more than 11,000 people and supports thousands of additional jobs through its supplier network, which includes the Carolinas and Georgia.

Urban League Receives Grant From Community Foundation

The Urban League of the Upstate has been awarded a $25,000 grant from The Community Foundation of Greenville. The contribution will go toward the nonprofit’s daily operations and ongoing fundraising efforts for the McClaren Institute for Health & Quality of Life.

The Urban League of the Upstate is committed to advancing equity and creating opportunities for underserved communities.

“This gift helps us continue the work we do every day while also moving forward with the development of the McClaren Institute,” said Dr. Gail Wilson Awan, President and CEO of Urban League of the Upstate.

The McClaren Institute for Health & Quality of Life provides wellness programs, education, and outreach to Black and underserved communities in the 10 counties of the Upstate.

Programs are underway, but funds are needed to complete the renovation of the McClaren Medical Clinic in downtown Greenville. Half of the Community Foundation’s gift will advance the renovation.

The upper floor will be a hub for the Urban League and its partners to address health disparities with on-site programming and resources for regional initiatives. It will retain its original “patient rooms” design.

Four spaces will be used for health and wellness services; the second floor also will include a reception and waiting area and an office for the Urban League of the Upstate.

The lower floor will have a Cultural and Historical Literacy Center to display the historic contributions of Black citizens to the Upstate’s growth and development. The exhibits will be created to educate, inspire, and motivate aspiring leaders to improve their community.

Approximately $1 million is still needed to complete the building’s renovations. To make a gift or learn more, go to the McClaren Institute campaign website, UrbanLeagueUpstate.org/mcclaren .

The mission of the Urban League of the Upstate is to empower the Black community and underserved individuals throughout the region. The National Urban League is focused on health equity as a key initiative, supporting local efforts through funding, advocacy, and programming.

Global Location Strategies Welcomes Principal, Director

Global Location Strategies, a site selection and incentives negotiation firm with headquarters in Greenville, has hired Patrick Hanlon as Principal and Director of Incentive Services.

Based in St. Louis, Hanlon will lead the company’s incentives practice with a focus on securing financial incentives, tax credits and grants for clients.

Hanlon has 20 years of expertise in economic development incentives and location strategy.

“He has a proven record of helping clients navigate the complexities of incentives pursuits to maximize value for both companies and the communities they will call home,” said Didi Caldwell, President and CEO of GLS.

Before joining GLS, Hanlon led the Negotiated Incentives Consulting practice at CliftonLarsonAllen. Previously, he spent eight years at Deloitte, managing national credits and incentives services. Hanlon began his career in economic growth, urban revitalization, and real estate development in the Greater St. Louis region.

In his new role at GLS, Hanlon will work with clients to assess operations and strategic plans for credits and incentives. He will also collaborate across GLS’s consulting services to integrate incentives into location decisions.

Global Location Strategies is a site selection firm, specializing in capital- and resource-intensive facilities. GLS has helped clients secure $43 billion in capital investments and over 15,000 jobs in the last decade.

Mauldin Pilots K9 Fire Program

The Mauldin Fire Department is piloting a fire prevention K9 program to better educate the public and support on-duty fire personnel.

Led by Fire Marshal John Centrone, the program has brought on K9 Ember as a trained and certified ambassador for the department, a community outreach and education tool, and a therapy dog for personnel.

MFD will be the first fire department in the state to implement the program.

Cetrone said it’s important that the department offer the best possible fire prevention program and arm the public with lifesaving knowledge.

“Studies have shown that utilizing an animal to assist in education increases attention span and helps audiences retain critical information,” he said. Watching a dog perform fire safety techniques will help imprint the skills on people’s minds.

Ember, a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix, will demonstrate “stop, drop and roll,” crawling low in smoke, and “get out/stay out” skills. Ember will also visit fire stations to increase morale and mental health among firefighters and help decrease stress after major incidents.

“With mental health issues and suicide on the rise, specifically among first responders, this is a great and cost-effective way to make sure our firefighters receive support,” Centrone said.

Ember and Centrone completed hundreds of hours of training during the last two years. Ember has completed advanced obedience training and community canine certification from the American Kennel Club. Ember is a registered therapy dog, and Centrone completed the therapy animal handler course.

“We’re excited for the new pilot program and to see how effective it will be for children, citizens and staff,” Fire Chief Brian McHone said.

To schedule a fire safety event with the Mauldin Fire Department, email lcrawley@mauldinfire.com .

Mast Store To Collect Flags For Retirement

The Mast Store in Greenville is accepting flags for retirement until Oct. 30.

The Original Mast Store in Valle Crucis, North Carolina, will host a flag retirement ceremony Nov. 9 in conjunction with Scout Troop 109.

The U.S. Flag Code states that when a flag is no longer in a condition to be displayed because it is faded, ripped or torn, it should be destroyed in a dignified way. Tradition holds that flags are burned.

Many people struggle to find a way to retire their flags, so this ceremony provides a needed service.

Prisma Health Opens Outpatient Surgery Center

Prisma Health has opened a $32 million ambulatory surgery center specializing in same-day-discharge outpatient procedures.

Prisma Health Surgery Center – Centennial Way is Prisma’s largest outpatient surgery expansion in a decade and is designed to improve access and convenience for patients.

The facility will offer minimally invasive surgery in specialties and general surgeries.

“Prisma is committed to expanding medical access to high-quality medical care, including outpatient surgical care,” said Prisma surgeon and urologist Dr. Patrick Springhart. “Our new center will offer outstanding care in a convenient setting that better meets patient needs.”

Located at 64 Centennial Way near the Greenville Memorial Hospital Campus, the center has six surgical suites.

Prisma Health Surgery Center – Centennial Way will offer easy check-in and check-out, comfortable surroundings and convenient parking. After surgery, recovery and same-day discharge, patients can continue to recover in their homes.

“Our new surgery center is a testament to modern health care design and technology,” said Tim Brookshire, CEO of Prisma’s Greenville Memorial and North Greenville campuses.

“What truly sets this center apart is its focus on same-day-discharge surgeries and procedures. This project is more than just a building; it’s a reflection of our organization's commitment to growth, innovation and health care.”

NHE Appoints VP, Conventional Properties

NHE Inc. has promoted Leslie Register to Vice President of Conventional Property Management.

Register joined NHE in 2023 as a Regional Property Manager; she has more than two decades of experience in multifamily property management operations and leadership.

Prior to joining NHE, she was a Regional Vice President with RKW Residential. She also spent four years as a Regional Vice President with Equity Lifestyle Properties. Register also is a Certified Property Manager through the Institute of Real Estate Management.

NHE provides professional association management, apartment management, community development, and service coordination across the Southeast.

BASF Site In Converse Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

Employees and leadership at the BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions in Converse recently celebrated the site’s fifth anniversary.

Mark Wright, Vice President of Precious Metal Refining & Chemicals with BASF ECMS, congratulated the team on its accomplishments. The company and employees support local charities and volunteer in the Spartanburg community.

Most recently, the site contributed $2,000 to United Way of the Piedmont in response to Hurricane Helene.

The Converse site employs 71 people and is a key player in the collection and recovery of precious metals from spent automotive catalysts. The process helps reduce waste and conserve valuable resources.

Projects during the past five years include a new parking lot to alleviate traffic congestion, a new roof and high-tech ventilation for safer and more comfortable working conditions, a quiet room, and a mother's room, said Jerome Kirkland, Converse Site Manager.

ECMS operates globally in 15 countries with over 4,500 employees and 20 production sites.

Affordable Upstate Names Leadership Team

Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing (NOAH) Property Management has created a leadership team to help residents of Upstate apartment communities receive better service.

NOAH Property Management was founded by Affordable Upstate to manage its 23 apartment communities, with more than 3,550 residents in the Greenville-Spartanburg area. NOAH’s mission, beyond traditional property management, is fostering a sense of community and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Led by CEO Matt Foster, the NOAH team now includes Valandis Johnson, Director of Technology Operations; Brandi Harbert, Vice President of Property Management; Robbie Andrews; Operations Manager; Erin Sweet, Community Housing Manager; Su Townes, Community Housing Manager; and Shakira Dawkins, Community Housing Manager.

NOAH Property Management’s goal is to help residents at 60% to 80% of the Area Median Income by offering management with dignity and enabling residents to partner with nonprofits like Front Porch Housing, Greenville Homeless Alliance and the Southeast Affordable Housing Administration.

Two Hired At TreesUpstate

TreesUpstate has hired two new staffers, Hannah Farr and Sarah Avera.

Farr will become Community Engagement Coordinator. She is a graduate of Furman University with degrees in Sustainability Science and Communication Studies. Her goal is to engage with the community to promote the benefits of trees and the environment.

Avera will become the Community Forester. She is a recent graduate of Clemson University with a degree in Wildlife & Fisheries Biology. Her goal is to build connections within the community.

TreesUpstate is a nonprofit organization founded in 2005. Its mission is to plant, promote, and protect trees in Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Oconee, and Pickens County.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits