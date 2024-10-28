Funding cuts devastate nonprofits helping domestic violence and sexual assault victims

Upstate nonprofit organizations serving crime victims and others vulnerable to violence have been forced to lay off employees after another year of federal funding cuts.

The Victims of Crime Act was signed in 1984 to fund nonprofit victim advocacy organizations and agencies. The crime victim's fund is based on fines and penalties from convictions in federal cases.

Over the past five years, organizations across the U.S. have received less funding, including three in the Upstate. First Light lost $109,593 this year; the Julie Valentine Center lost $89,000, and Project R.E.S.T will lose $163,597.

First Light is a non-profit organization combating sexual assault and child abuse in Anderson and Oconee Counties. The organization’s executive director, Chelsey Hucker, said the cuts have caused them to lay off counselors, which has affected staff morale.

“It has been so tough. I don’t want my staff to be worried about anything except for how to best serve our clients, I don't want them to be worried about finances, I don't want them to be worried about our agency funding,” she said. “At the same time, I also don't want to mislead them and tell them that everything is going to be fine, that we'll be able to sustain this level of funding cuts year after year because we can't — nobody can.”

The funding has decreased over the past six years, steadily declining since 2020. This year has been the lowest of the fund since the decrease began.

South Carolina received $12.4 million in 2024, less than the $21.2 million it received in 2023 and the $22.2 million it received in 2022. The state received the highest amount—$50.8 million—in 2018.

Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the South Carolina attorney general's office, said VOCA funding in previous years alone paid for 693 full-time and 122 part-time positions in the state. For the 2023-2024 grant cycle, the number dropped to 399 full-time and 134 part-time positions.

Hucker said in the end, the shortfalls could hurt communities. “If we can't provide service, that service isn't available, period. That is detrimental to a community. If we continue not receiving the level of funding that we need to continue to operate, then it's going to have a domino effect."

Why has the funding decreased?

VOCA funding comes from federal criminal fines, forfeited bail bonds, penalties, and special assessments collected by U.S. Attorneys' offices, federal courts, and the Federal Bureau of Prison.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General's office, the U.S. Department of Justice of the last two administrations has not been getting the large fines and settlements that would cause the fund to rise to the level it had in the past.

Project R.E.S.T. operates in Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union counties to help victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. Krystal Watson, the organization's chief executive, said the funding cuts have already hurt day-to-day operations and added stress to her small staff of about 30 people.

“It has been a devastating effect. We are already working at capacity with the staff that we have now, and so that's stressful, and that's frustrating. We will do everything that we can to answer every crisis call, but it is becoming very hard, and it's a strain on us,” she said.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the VOCA Fix bill. The bill aims to stabilize VOCA funding by directing revenue collected from deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements to be deposited directly into the Crime Victims Fund. Currently, such revenues are deposited into the U.S. Treasury general fund.

“Our hope is that as the provisions of the 2021 VOCA Fix Act continue to take effect, available VOCA funding to states will eventually begin to increase. The DOJ has recently been more aggressive in pursuing larger fines and settlements to help the fund. However, at this time, we cannot predict what future years may look like,” Kittle, the attorney general spokesperson, said.

How is it affecting nonprofits?

The Julie Valentine Center supports victims of sexual assault, incest, child abuse and neglect in Greenville County.

Shauna Galloway-Williams, the organization's chief executive, said as the county’s population grows, so does the number of crime victims. Her center also struggles to meet staffing needs.

“We’re continuing to go above and beyond to provide these services, but at some point, you reach capacity. That's when it becomes very frustrating because that one person not receiving service because of understaffing could be someone that you or I know,” Galloway-Williams said.

Nonprofits in the Upstate have to seek outside funding and grants to help mitigate the cuts, but it can only go on for so long, she added.

“It's like continuously plugging that slow leak. Eventually, something has to give,” Galloway-Williams said.

Each organization serves over 1,000 victims a year.

Watson of Project R.E.S.T. said the funding goes toward not only staffing but also software and shelter maintenance in their multiple locations.

“We got to keep the lights on, pay the water bill, all the utilities we use, and it (VOCA) covers training. That’s what a lot of people don't realize; it takes a lot of money to operate our shelters, and without the funding, all of it is at stake,” Watson said.

She said if shelters continue to face cuts, the possibility of closures would be a grim fate for the communities they serve.

“They (domestic violence survivors who return to their abusers) are at a higher risk of being killed. This is critical. We need to be able to stop that cycle because there have been people who left our shelters saying they don't have anywhere else to go. They go back to their abuser, and that is the most terrifying thing for them to do,” Watson said.

The organizations are counting on local funding and donations to ease the burden.

“I wish that we could get a more stable funding stream," Hucker said. "There's only so much private funding to go around, and every agency like ours is experiencing these cuts. It is hard when there is a finite pool of funding that you are fighting for, and you don't want to take resources away from anyone else."

Tropical Storm Helene damaged many parts of Upstate, Western North Carolina and Tennessee. It caused 50 deaths in South Carolina and 22 in Upstate. According to Hucker, First Light lost power and internet for nearly a week and could not provide in-person services.

The problems were similar for Project R.E.S.T. According to Watson, their offices were closed and without power for days. Their emergency domestic violence shelter was at near capacity during the storm and was also without power.

"Many staff members continued to work despite the hazardous conditions, so we did not have to turn away clients or exit them from our shelter," Watson said.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Funding cuts devastate nonprofits helping domestic violence and sexual assault victims