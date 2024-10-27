College football rankings: ACC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 9

(This story was updated with new information)

The Atlantic Coast Conference's most surprising team in the 2024 college football campaign continues to win.

Starting the week off for the conference on Thursday night, No. 20 Pittsburgh (7-0 overall, 3-0 in ACC play) was all over Syracuse (5-2, 2-2) and quarterback Kyle McCord as the Panthers defense recorded three pick-6s and five interceptions in their 41-13 win.

It is the first time since the 1982 season that Pitt has started the season undefeated at 7-0 and the first time since 2021 the Panthers have started 3-0 in ACC play — which also was the last time Pitt won the ACC championship.

REQUIRED READING: Will Clemson receive College Football Playoff bye? Where Tigers are in latest projections

Mario Cristobal picked up his first-ever win as a coach against Florida State, as No. 5 Miami (8-0, 4-0 ACC ) defended its home turf and defeated their cross-state rival 36-14. Heisman Trophy frontrunner Cam Ward finished the game with a modest passing day, completing 22 of 35 passes for 208 yards and no scores or touchdowns. However, he did add a 7-yard touchdown reception to add to his resume.

Elsewhere, North Carolina picked up its first ACC win of the season, as the Tar Heels defeated Virginia 41-14 behind four combined touchdowns from Omarion Hampton and J.J. Jones.

Here's how Week 9's results in the ACC were reflected in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 poll:

College football rankings for Week 10

ACC teams are bolded. First-place votes are in parentheses .

Oregon (53) Georgia (1) Penn State Ohio State Miami Texas Tennessee Clemson Notre Dame Iowa State Texas A&M BYU Indiana Alabama Kansas State LSU Pitt Ole Miss Boise State SMU Army Washington State Missouri Illinois Memphis

Others receiving votes: Colorado 75; Tulane 27; Louisiana 14; Vanderbilt 13; Navy 10; UNLV 7; Arizona State 5; Virginia Tech 3; Duke 3; Arkansas 3; Louisville 2; James Madison 2; Michigan 1 .

ACC teams are bolded. First-place votes are in parentheses .

1. Oregon (61)

2. Georgia (1)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8. Notre Dame

9. BYU

10. Texas A&M

T-11. Clemson

T-11. Iowa State

13. Indiana

14. Alabama

15. Boise State

16. LSU

17. Kansas State

18. Pitt

19. Ole Miss

20. SMU

21. Army

22. Washington State

23. Colorado

24. Illinois

25. Missouri

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 41; Memphis 34; Tulane 28; Navy 23; Louisville 5; Arkansas 4; UNLV 4; Louisiana-Lafayette 3; South Carolina 1.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: College football rankings: ACC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 9