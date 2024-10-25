Ties endure from 'the Circle' that helped bring TCMU to life

When women come together to create, magic happens. For one group – maybe 100 or so – the result was a community of supportive mothers and others who inspired and cared for each other and left a legacy that is reaching a new generation of children.

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate, which now boasts locations in Greenville and Spartanburg, is a center of play and learning that exists in no small measure because a group of women, known as “the Circle,” made it happen.

Through fundraisers and dream sessions and sheer force of will in some cases, the group paid it forward to create a center that they wanted for their own children, knowing all the while that it would likely only come to pass after their kids had graduated from child’s play to teenage fun.

But in the process, friendships were formed that still endure, through years of the ebb and flow of parenthood. The museum opened in 2009 after several years of planning and fundraising.

“I knew nobody when I walked in that room, not a single person,” she says.

That changed quickly.

“I remember spending hours in my garage, making a paper mâché, ginormous birthday cake, huge lollipops with glitter – spending hours on that. But it was so rewarding to see it come together,” Ricker says.

A chance to use their skills

Through volunteering, organizing and creating, Ricker says the friendships she forged then continue today. The support and connection created in those long days and short years of parenting young children were sustaining. She says it’s something that makes her emotional even years later.

Susan Wienke was new to Greenville when planning for what would become TCMU was getting started.

“Being new to the area, the first group of friends we made was probably through our preschool,” Weinke says, adding that she is certain that’s how she heard about the Circle.

Wienke says her family had visited children’s museums in other cities and knew their benefits. The Circle gave her and other participants a chance to use their skills, education and professional experience to make an investment in the community.

“I just started getting plugged in and meeting other moms, and then our son had other children his age to hang out with while we were meeting,” Wienke says. “Having had experience with other museums and coming from a nonprofit world, I was really excited to have a way to contribute, because I was a stay-at-home mom at that time and so it was really fun.”

Weinke says it was a fun way to meet people and be involved with something she was passionate about.

“The circle brought together a lot of moms from all over town, so it really expanded my world – meeting people and our son having friends all over town.”

Keeping in touch

It also led to an enduring friendship. “Ann and I have always just sort of kept in touch and always had things in common,” Weinke says.

The outcome – TCMU is now one of the largest children’s museums in the world – was more than either of them could have imagined.

“I guess at the time, I didn't realize how big it was or how big it was going to be,” Ricker says.

“It's a marvel to see how it all came together,” Wienke says. “Very state of the art. It seemed like there was very strong leadership that got it off the ground. It really anchored Greenville to this wonderful nonprofit that benefits children. There's nothing close by that even compares.”

Weinke says it was exciting for a newcomer “to be able to give back and use my skill set and meet people and help the community. It was truly a win-win for me and for our family.”

Now, 15 years after the museum’s opening, squeals of delight are the soundtrack of the busy, important work of play that covers multiple floors at each of the locations. School groups, families and generations are playing and learning and growing together.

That’s quite a reward for those early volunteers, but certainly not the only one. Ricker says the day that she walked into that volunteer meeting knowing no one changed the trajectory of her experience as a Greenville resident. She still calls on the connections made through those hours of creating and dreaming.

“Everybody's still using the skills that we were implementing then, but in our new empty nester lives,” she says.

