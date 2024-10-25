Your guide to family events in Greenville, Spartanburg and beyond this weekend

Make those fall and Halloween memories this week! Please continue to check with event organizers before you head out for any event or program scheduled prior to the hurricane, though most in the Upstate are back on track. We are updating on our Facebook page as news is shared. As always, we’ve got helps and tips and much more for your parenting journey – along with our full October calendar – at upstateparent.com .

Afternoon Explorations are 1:30 – 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at Roper Mountain Science Center. For details and tickets, visit ropermountain.org .

“The Wizard of Oz” is presented by Greer Children’s Theatre at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 26-27 at the Cannon Centre. For tickets, visit greerculturalarts.com .

The Green Monster Mash is 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25 at Fluor Field. For tickets and details, visit milb.com/greenville/events/greenmonstermash .

“Carmela Full of Wishes” is presented Oct. 25 – Nov. 10 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org .

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Visit swamprabbits.com .

Friday Night Flicks: “Hocus Pocus” is at the Mauldin Cultural Center amphitheater. The movie starts at dusk. Parking and entry are free. For details, visit mauldinculturalcenter.org/events/festival-season/friday-night-flicks .

A Fall Festival continues through Nov. 10 at Denver Downs Farms . The farm is open 5-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. The event includes a wide variety of activities including jumbo jumping pillow, barnyard express zipline, giant spider web, corn hole, ropes course, human foosball, ball zone arcade, tricycle races and more. Oct. 27 features a concert by Jason Crabb Band. For tickets and details, visit denverdownsfarm.com .

An Autumn Celebration is 3 – 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 2 at the Farm at Newell. The event includes hayrides, bonfires, games, a pumpkin patch and more. Food, coffee and pumpkins will be available for purchase. Admission is $12 each for adults and children ages 2 and older. For details, visit facebook.com/events/473077835531990 . The farm is located at 3330 Highway 86, Piedmont (near Wren Schools). Email thefarmatnewell@gmail.com or visit @thefarmatnewell on Facebook and Instagram.

Concert for Carolina , featuring Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, James Taylor and more, is at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Oct. 26. All proceeds will support Hurricane Helene relief efforts in the Carolina Region. For tickets and details, visit concertforcarolina.com .

The Autumn Harvest Festival is at the TD Saturday Market 8 a.m. – noon Oct. 26 in downtown Greenville. Children can trick-or-treat and there is a costume contest at 10:30 a.m. For details, visit saturdaymarketlive.com .

BOO!seum: Trick-or-Treat is Oct. 26 – at 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at TCMU-Greenville and at TCMU-Spartanburg. BOO!seum: Trick-or-Treat at TCMU-Greenville is open to all families with children ages 12 and younger. BOO!seum: Trick-or-Treat at TCMU-Spartanburg is open to all families with children ages 6 and younger. These events are timed ticketing only. Tickets are expected to sell out and guests must pre-purchase tickets for guaranteed entry. TCMU members receive discounts. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tcmupstate.org/trick-or-treat .

Trick-or-Treat on Main Street from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 26 in downtown Greenville. For details, visit greenvillesc.gov/1772/Trick-or-Treat-on-Main-Street .

All Hallows' Eve is noon – 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at Walnut Grove. Daytime events includes trick-or-treating at the historic buildings, a dog costume contest, hayrides, and more. Evening events include candlelight walks to the cemetery, family cemetery tours, campfire stories, s'mores and more. For details and tickets, visit spartanburghistory.org/all-hallows-eve .

The Buddy Walk begins at noon Oct. 27 at Saluda Shoals Park Athletic Fields in Columbia. Upstate residents are welcome to participate by starting an online fundraising team or making a one-time donation on the event page at familyconnectionsc.networkforgood.com/projects/228684-buddy-walk-2024 . To learn more about Family Connection and Buddy Walk, visit familyconnectionsc.org .

Sensory-Friendly Trick-or-Treat is 10 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at TCMU-Greenville and at TCMU-Spartanburg. Sensory-Friendly Trick-or-Treat at TCMU-Greenville is open to families with children ages 12 and younger who benefit most from sensory accommodations. Sensory-Friendly Trick-or-Treat at TCMU-Spartanburg is open to families with children ages 6 and younger who benefit most from sensory accommodations. Please refrain from buying a ticket unless this event fits your family's needs. These events are timed ticketing only. Tickets are expected to sell out and guests must pre-purchase tickets for guaranteed entry. TCMU members receive discounts. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tcmupstate.org/trick-or-treat .

The Carolina Youth Symphony Orchestra and members of the Greenville Symphony perform a side-side concert at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Peace Center. Tickets are $15 each for adults and $10 for students and seniors. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org .

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival continues through Oct. 28. For details, visit dollywood.com/themepark/festivals/harvest-festival .

Hopefall Gathering , benefitting Compass of Carolina, has been rescheduled for 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Embassy Suites at Verdae. Compass of Carolina’s largest fundraising event of the year, the event offers the chance to actively support the mission of providing compassionate services to individuals and families in need through counseling, education, and fiduciary management. For tickets and details, visit compassofcarolina.org/hopefall-gathering-2024-2 .

Prisma Health Boo in the Zoo continues through Oct. 30 at the Greenville Zoo. For tickets and full event details, visit greenvillezoo.com .

“Finding the Force…Awakening an Empire,” a Star Wars exhibition , is open at the Upcountry History Museum through Nov. 3. The exhibition brings together a unique presentation of the history, the costuming, the creatives, and the characters, highlighting the legends and legacies of this storied franchise, and providing insight into the elements that have consistently connected us to a galaxy far, far away for over 45 years. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org .

The Collective Memory Project: Stories from Hurricane Helene , is a history preservation project of the Upcountry History Museum. The Collective Memory Project seeks to preserve the stories, photographs, and experiences of Upstate residents, during and after Hurricane Helene. Share via this Google form or at the museum.

“Sesame Street Live! Say Hello” is at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Peace Center. Tickets are on sale now. Visit peacecenter.org .

