    New products offer comfort and ease from pregnancy and beyond

    By Chris Worthy,

    2 days ago

    From moms-to-be to senior adults, these new products are all designed to make life a little easier and more comfortable.

    HairStixies ($12.99 for two 12-sheet pads, hairstixies.com ) are the product you didn’t know you needed. Hair all over the shower walls is a thing of the past with a clear sticky sheet pad designed to capture it and contain the mess. Just peel away the full sheet and a clean start is right below. It keeps all that hair from going down the drain too!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37IjzQ_0wLRiG7900

    Lansinoh Teas ($14.99 each), a collaboration of caffeine-free wellness teas with HotTea Mama, is a special collection for pregnancy and beyond. Morning Rescue Pregnancy Tea includes ginger, lemongrass and more to help ease nausea any time of day – and it’s also great to keep around for non-pregnancy tummy troubles. Other blends include Final Push Raspberry Leaf Tea, traditional blend for support in late pregnancy, and Milk’s Up Lactation Tea, a multi-herb blend to support lactation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebltF_0wLRiG7900

    The Original Peekaboo Pillow ($149, peekaboopillow.com ) is a unique design that lets baby stay face to face with caregivers, keeping both parent and little one comfortable. (This pillow is not for sleeping and it does require direct supervision.) The pillow is made in the USA of clean materials –100% organic cotton and 100% cotton fill, with no added chemicals or flame retardants. Removable covers are available as well. This is a fantastic addition to baby’s registry. The design is perfect for feeding support too.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AX62C_0wLRiG7900

    Annabella’s Double Pump ($379, FSA/HSA accepted, annabella-pump.com ) is the answer to fans of the unique single pump version. This new pump is designed to simulate the movement of a baby’s tongue, increasing efficiency. A clinical study indicates that it can produce 30% - 60% more milk than traditional designs. The pump comes with an adjustable breast shield for best comfort, and the battery is rechargeable, so this pump can go where mom goes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWntl_0wLRiG7900

    Warm Pals Weighted Stuffed Animals ($18.95+) are for all ages. Available in a wide range of designs, the stuffies have a bit of calming lavender and can be warmed in the microwave or chilled in the freezer. Each is weighted (supervise babies and littles) and are ideal for adults and senior adults as well – especially if they need a warm hug!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOVcc_0wLRiG7900

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: New products offer comfort and ease from pregnancy and beyond

