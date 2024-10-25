Sesame Street Live in Greenville: What to know

Sunny days, chasing the clouds away…Almost exactly 55 years from the first time kids met their lifelong friends who live on Sesame Street, their children and grandchildren can see their favorite characters live at the Peace Center. It’s a multigenerational experience that brings nostalgia and delight for all ages. “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello” takes the stage at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 in an interactive production that includes Elmo, Abby, Cookie Monster and more.

What to know

“Sesame Street Live! Say Hello” starts at 2 p.m. Nov. 9. All attendees must have a ticket, regardless of age. The show includes flashing lights, haze and confetti. Tickets are $30-$60 each. A post-show photo experience is available for an additional fee. For tickets and details, visit peacecenter.org .

