    Sesame Street Live in Greenville: What to know

    By Chris Worthy,

    2 days ago

    Sunny days, chasing the clouds away…Almost exactly 55 years from the first time kids met their lifelong friends who live on Sesame Street, their children and grandchildren can see their favorite characters live at the Peace Center. It’s a multigenerational experience that brings nostalgia and delight for all ages. “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello” takes the stage at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 in an interactive production that includes Elmo, Abby, Cookie Monster and more.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEkjB_0wLRf2NV00

    What to know

    “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello” starts at 2 p.m. Nov. 9. All attendees must have a ticket, regardless of age. The show includes flashing lights, haze and confetti. Tickets are $30-$60 each. A post-show photo experience is available for an additional fee. For tickets and details, visit peacecenter.org .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yRO0_0wLRf2NV00

    Next up: more family friendly events at the Peace Center

    • The Greenville Symphony Orchestra presents “Peter and the Wolf” Nov. 9 and 10. Ideal for ages 7 and older.
    • SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE in Concert is at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. See the movie accompanied by a full orchestra.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Sesame Street Live in Greenville: What to know

