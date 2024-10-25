Open in App
    Helene victim's wife describes Greer man as selfless person 'truly missed by everyone'

    By Terry Benjamin II, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdGme_0wLRc2U800

    When Kristina Fields describes her late husband, Alex, she remembers him as a selfless person who would act to help anyone in need.

    "If he could go fight a fire, fight a bad guy or go help somebody, it gave him so much motivation to be there for everyone around him," she said. "He's truly missed by everyone."

    Hurricane Helene caused 22 deaths in the Upstate, and Alex was one of them.

    Fields, 26, died on Oct. 2 after he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle. According to a release from the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, he drove around storm debris on the road when he struck a vehicle on Augusta Road in Greenville.

    Kristina, their children Noah and Adeline were at Alex's cousin's house when the accident happened.

    "It was a typical Wednesday night," Alex's cousin Chloe Bonette said. "We were having dinner, and everything was fine. He was like, 'I'm going to go home,' and he walked out the door. Thirteen minutes later, we got a notification that he was in a car crash. It was surreal, it still is, because we just saw him less than 15 minutes ago."

    Alex was a native of Anderson County and a resident of Greer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a former Boiling Springs Fire Department firefighter. At the time of his death, he was a maintenance supervisor for Greenville Arms Apartments

    "Even after his passing, he was able to help numerous people through organ donation. That was something I'm very proud of him for choosing to do. It was very rewarding to see that even after his death, his life continued through other people and I think that's a very beautiful thing," Kristina said.

    The mourning process

    Alex and Kristine married in September 2019.

    She said he was her rock. Kristina said his outgoing and loving nature always worked, and he always provided for his family.

    "The hardest part is not knowing where to go from now; Alex always made sure we had everything we needed. It's a little scary, I'm not really sure where to go from here, but I'm taking it one day at a time," Kristina said.

    Statewide, 50 people have died, making Helene the deadliest in the Palmetto state since Hurricane Hugo in 1989, when 35 were killed, according to the National Hurricane Center. They never thought that Alex could be one of the people who could die in a natural disaster.

    "It didn't seem like it could happen to us, especially not him. He's a very strong person., I always told him he's not a transformer, but he believed he was. He could do anything, everything, and nothing was going to happen to him. The really hard part of it is that I started to believe that too," Kristina said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yMy5J_0wLRc2U800

    Despite receiving an outpouring of support from the community, Alex's death has been rough on the Fields family. Kristina said that a shining light in the mourning process was her children.

    "We're a very faith-based family and having them talk about a lot their own father. My oldest is five, and his point of view is that God needed Daddy to help him build houses for all the people that are coming to heaven. That's big for a five-year-old," she said.

    Kristina said they're sticking to their faith and remembering those affected by the storm.

    "There's a lot of a lot of devastation in the East Coast of the United States right now from this hurricane. During most of our sadness, we haven't stopped praying for those in our surrounding cities and counties. We're all in this together, it's a little minor step back, it's a hiccup in the road but one day at a time and everything happens for a reason. I don't know what it is right now, but everything," she said.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Helene victim's wife describes Greer man as selfless person 'truly missed by everyone'

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Arìam
    2h ago
    🙏 🕊️
    View all comments

