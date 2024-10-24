Why Clemson football players are 'swagged out' as they enter Memorial Stadium on game day

CLEMSON — Clemson football cornerback Avieon Terrell made a last-minute change to his pregame outfit on one Saturday this season.

Terrell, like other Tigers players , put on business attire for “Tiger Walk,” during which players and coaches deboard team buses to walk 200 yards through a sea of family and fans to head to their locker room almost two hours before kickoff. This time, though, Terrell accessorized with a diamond chain that features a pendant with his nickname “AV.”

“It wasn’t a plan to wear it during ‘Tiger Walk,’ but one day, I just tried it on with my suit, and it went with it while I was walking,” said Terrell, who compared his chain to a trophy.

Although Clemson coaches and players are uniformed pregame to reflect the team's mentality on the field, Terrell and others stand out with the jewelry draped around their necks.

From silver, gold and diamond chains to custom pendants that can be as large as a hand, players showcase themselves without saying a word. Even on the field during warmups, many wear jewelry that can shine from afar to display their confidence in themselves, their team or their faith.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik wears necklaces that have cross pendants, and defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler has a custom link chain with a heavily jeweled cross to convey their Christian faith.

"It feels good to have the ice on your neck," Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods said. "Getting ready to go make some money, so you can get some more."

Wearing jewelry is a sign of prestige. It is a staple for professional athletes and musicians, like former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, singer Usher and rapper Travis Scott, to showcase their success and notoriety.

College athletes entered this realm when they began to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) in 2021 and started spending money on jewelry. Players previously often had some type of necklace or chain, but with the boost in income, they can immerse themselves in the jewelry culture as do so many celebrities.

These players include Terrell and fellow defensive backs Shelton Lewis and Khalil Barnes; defensive linemen DeMonte Capehart, T.J. Parker and Woods; and pass catchers Tyler Brown and Jake Briningstool, who know of or seek jewelers in many locations, such as New York and Atlanta.

"Let's just take the NFL, they wear big pieces, and (college athletes) want to match that," said Atlanta-based jeweler Aanik Adatia, better known as Scoobie Da Jeweler. "The NIL is allowing them to gain an income, so they want to match that."

Adatia said he has sold a variety of chains and created custom pendants for several Clemson players, including Woods, Parker and Briningstool. Players inform Adatia what they want, and he designs it within 24 to 48 hours. If there are no changes, Adatia said it takes about two weeks to deliver the personalized jewelry, which typically costs around $5,800 but can increase depending on the request.

While the No. 9 Tigers (6-1, 5-0 ACC) have an open week before facing Louisville (4-3, 2-2) on Nov. 2 at Memorial Stadium, check out some of Clemson football players' custom jewelry:

Clemson football's Peter Woods: Longtime jewelry lover

Woods has been a jewelry enthusiast since high school. Since coming to Clemson, he said he purchased a variety of accessories, including a 3-inch VVS diamond chain with his nickname "PWOO” on it, a chain that has the letter "P" surrounded by a circular net. He said he also has purchased a few Cuban link chains and watches.

"That's one of my biggest investment areas," Woods said, "And then, of course, you like to be swagged out."

Jake Briningstool: His chain is among the best on Clemson football

A favorite of the Tigers is Briningstool's piece. He has a diamond Cuban link chain with a slot machine pendant that has his initials “JB” on top and “9” three times in red to represent his jersey number and a lever.

“Nine’s my favorite number,” Bringingstool said. “God winks with the No. 9 in my life, so instead of ‘7-7-7’, I went ‘9-9-9.’”

The idea came from Briningstool’s friend, R.J., who brainstormed and drew a slot machine. The tight end loved it, saying it symbolizes betting on himself. Briningstool went to Adatia with the idea, and the jeweler created a bigger version, thus creating one of the best chains on the team.

When “Tiger Walk” and pregame warmups are over, Clemson players remove their jewelry. They do this not only to protect their investments but to display that their quiet flashiness can turn into a focused mentality to help Clemson perform at its best on game days.

“I don’t really wear it on the field,” Terrell said. “When I touch that field, it’s time to ball.”

