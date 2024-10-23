Open in App
    Looking for family-friendly Halloween fun? Here's where to celebrate in the Upstate

    By Nina Tran, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    October is a month meant for spooktacular fun, and the Upstate has just the right kind of events to bring in the Halloween spirit.

    While there are plenty of Halloween scares and creepy things that go bump in the night during this time of year, parents in the area may be looking for events they can bring their children along to, like Greenville's Moonlight Movies or trick-or-treating on Main Street.

    Here's our roundup of family-friendly Halloween events in Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg.

    Anderson

    Denver Downs Farm : Enjoy the beauty of autumn nights at Denver Downs Farm . From October through November, the farm will throw seasonal events, from venturing through corn mazes and pumpkin patches to visiting farm animals and listening to live music. To see the event calendar, visit the farm's website.

    The Haunted Library : Registration is required to participate at this Anderson County Library event, recommended for children ages 5-12. Guests are encouraged to show up in their best Halloween costume and do the Monster Mash. Fun activities include bobbing for donuts, monster bowling, and truth or scare. The event will run on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 4:30-6 p.m. To register, call 864-260-4500.

    URC Anderson Halloween Night : This run will take you past the Silver Brook cemetery, so you "better run fast so the spirits don't follow you back." It will begin at Pirate's Creek, where guests will be joined by the Anderson spooky crew, and will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2yGx_0wIO2GUw00

    Greenville

    Moonlight Movies : On Thursdays throughout October, families can gather at Falls Park at sundown for free Halloween-themed movies. On Thursday, Oct. 24, Moonlight Movies will show "The Addams Family." A Thriller flash mob will also be performed by the Carolina Dance Collaborative. "The Haunted Mansion" will screen on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Prisma Health Boo in the Zoo : Boo in the Zoo is an annual Halloween event hosted by the Greenville Zoo. Trick-or-treat or play at specialty areas like the all-new Pumpkinville. Families can join in on the fun from Oct. 16-20 and Oct. 23-30 between 3-8 p.m. For ticket prices, visit here .

    TD Saturday Market's Autumn Harvest : Festive fall fun awaits at the Autumn Harvest . The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 and will feature trick-or-treating at vendor tents, a costume contest, and family photo ops with a live scarecrow.

    Trick-or-treat on Main Street : Bring the kids trick-or-treating downtown at participating businesses along Main Street. Green pumpkins will signify participating merchants. The event will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIpq8_0wIO2GUw00

    Spartanburg

    The Big Boo at Stewart Farms : This spooky maze is described as a family-friendly event but is not recommended for children under 6. The maze will be open for venturing on Oct. 25-26. Tickets are $12 per person. Nighttime wagon rides are $8 for ages 2 and up.

    Hub City Halloween Market : This Halloween Market will be hosted on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to noon, featuring trick-or-treating and a costume parade. There will be fun for children of all ages at the event.

    Trunk or Treat Carnival at Judah Church : Family and friends can join Judah Church for a free trunk or treat carnival featuring a time machine art show, food, games, and "lots of candy." The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6:30-8 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWqwv_0wIO2GUw00

    Nina Tran covers trending topics for The Greenville News. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Looking for family-friendly Halloween fun? Here's where to celebrate in the Upstate

