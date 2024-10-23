Dawn Staley doesn't have a star post player. Here's why South Carolina can repeat anyway

COLUMBIA — Coach Dawn Staley said South Carolina women's basketball doesn't have a go-to post player for the first time in 10 years, which means it's on everyone to work through this new approach, guards included.

Since 2014, post players have been the core of the Gamecocks roster from A'ja Wilson to Aliyah Boston to Kamilla Cardoso.

In the exhibition against Memphis, Sania Feagin, freshman Joyce Edwards and Chloe Kitts showed how the Gamecocks could handle the absence of a dominant big player.

Forward Ashlyn Watkins is suspended from all team activities after she was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping on Aug. 31. She is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Guard play will be even more important in 2024-25 for the defending national champions and that's an area of strength for the Gamecocks.

Here's a breakdown of the most important thing each returning guard brings to the offense.

Raven Johnson: Defense

Johnson is one of the best defenders in college basketball, and when teams with a star post player play South Carolina, they'll likely try to feed the post.

Johnson's ability to face guard on the perimeter is invaluable. She makes entry passes into the paint difficult, which is huge for the Gamecocks as they navigate through new post players, and may at times be undersized.

Te-Hina Paopao: 3-point shooting

If the Gamecocks don't have a true post game going, the ball will kick to the outside, and they'll need to knock down 3-point shots. Paopao was the best shooter from behind the arc last year, nailing 46% for a season total of 87. She hit two in first quarter against Memphis.

She doesn't just sit and wait for a kick out, she spaces the floor well and makes wise interior passes as well.

MiLaysia Fulwiley: Passing

Fulwiley's ballhandling is some of the best in college basketball, and she plays with speed, assertion and versatility. With Cardoso's height, she just needed a lob pass into the paint as she pinned back her defender, but the offense won't always have that option this year.

Fulwiley sees the floor so well. Her ability to drive and kick, or drive and drop a low pass downlow is top-tier, and will be very useful with an offense that has post players moving in and out of the paint.

Tessa Johnson: Mid-range

She seems most comfortable with a mid-range jumper and plays really nicely inside the arc. When she drives, she'll either draw two defenders to dump a pass to the forward, or they'll collapse on the post and she'll be able to hit the jumper off the dribble.

Similar to Fulwiley, it's key to have a guard who can find the balance between playing inside the arc, but not clogging lanes and the two of them have displayed an understanding of that.

Bree Hall: Complete player/leadership

Hall is arguably the most complete player on the roster, as she is just dependable on defense with speed, and on offense can score on all three levels as her 3-point game improved last year. She's been tasked with defending star guards and forwards, which she's handled well.

As a senior who has been through numerous Staley teams, her leadership will be huge.

Lulu Kesin covers South Carolina athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email her at lkesin@gannett.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Lulukesin

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Dawn Staley doesn't have a star post player. Here's why South Carolina can repeat anyway