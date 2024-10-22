Court: McMaster can be fair in deciding death row inmate's clemency petition

A judge has denied a death row inmate's challenge to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's impartiality in deciding his petition for clemency.

Richard Moore's attorneys at the Columbia-based law firm Justice 360 filed a motion requesting that his execution scheduled for Nov. 1 be delayed and the state parole board decide his clemency. The attorneys questioned McMaster’s impartiality because of his former job as South Carolina attorney general and his role in defending Moore’s death sentence. McMaster was the state's top attorney from 2002-2011.

Moore was sentenced to death on Oct. 22, 2001. A jury found him guilty of murder for shooting 42-year-old James Mahoney on Sept. 16, 1999, at Nikki's Speedy Mart in Spartanburg's Whitney Community.

According to documents filed Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Mary Geiger Lewis denied Moore’s request after “having carefully considered the motion, the response, the reply, the supplements, the record, and the relevant law."

The denial came after Lewis asked McMaster to swear impartiality in response to Moore's motion. On Oct. 18, McMaster’s legal team filed documents stating that he would be fair and impartial regarding clemency or petitions dealing with death row inmates, including Moore.

More: In Anderson County, police found dogs confined to small enclosures, one deceased canine

Lewis said McMaster’s statement played a role in her judgment.

In April 2022, McMaster said he would not grant Moore clemency if Moore petitioned for it.

Lewis said the statement was made "nearly two-and-a-half years ago. At the time, Moore had yet to file a petition proposing any grace-oriented grounds for clemency, and the only basis upon which Governor McMaster could evaluate Moore’s sentence was through his knowledge of Moore’s exhaustive legal proceedings, which had thus far been unfavorable to Moore and served only to reaffirm his sentence.”

The rule of necessity, when an official can decide a case despite possible personal interest or bias, invalidated Justice 360’s challenge of McMaster's ability for fairness, Lewis said.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Court: McMaster can be fair in deciding death row inmate's clemency petition