Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Greenville News

    Court: McMaster can be fair in deciding death row inmate's clemency petition

    By Terry Benjamin II, Greenville News,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6F4S_0wGoSI6100

    A judge has denied a death row inmate's challenge to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's impartiality in deciding his petition for clemency.

    Richard Moore's attorneys at the Columbia-based law firm Justice 360 filed a motion requesting that his execution scheduled for Nov. 1 be delayed and the state parole board decide his clemency. The attorneys questioned McMaster’s impartiality because of his former job as South Carolina attorney general and his role in defending Moore’s death sentence. McMaster was the state's top attorney from 2002-2011.

    Moore was sentenced to death on Oct. 22, 2001. A jury found him guilty of murder for shooting 42-year-old James Mahoney on Sept. 16, 1999, at Nikki's Speedy Mart in Spartanburg's Whitney Community.

    According to documents filed Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Mary Geiger Lewis denied Moore’s request after “having carefully considered the motion, the response, the reply, the supplements, the record, and the relevant law."

    The denial came after Lewis asked McMaster to swear impartiality in response to Moore's motion. On Oct. 18, McMaster’s legal team filed documents stating that he would be fair and impartial regarding clemency or petitions dealing with death row inmates, including Moore.

    More: In Anderson County, police found dogs confined to small enclosures, one deceased canine

    Lewis said McMaster’s statement played a role in her judgment.

    In April 2022, McMaster said he would not grant Moore clemency if Moore petitioned for it.

    Lewis said the statement was made "nearly two-and-a-half years ago. At the time, Moore had yet to file a petition proposing any grace-oriented grounds for clemency, and the only basis upon which Governor McMaster could evaluate Moore’s sentence was through his knowledge of Moore’s exhaustive legal proceedings, which had thus far been unfavorable to Moore and served only to reaffirm his sentence.”

    The rule of necessity, when an official can decide a case despite possible personal interest or bias, invalidated Justice 360’s challenge of McMaster's ability for fairness, Lewis said.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Court: McMaster can be fair in deciding death row inmate's clemency petition

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Broadway dancer Zelig Williams last seen with headshots: Mom
    NewsNation2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Denny's to close 150 restaurants through 2025. Here's what to know about its SC eateries
    Greenville News17 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy