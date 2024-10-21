Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Greenville News

    Upstate residents desperate to get downed and leaning trees removed: 'They're panicking'

    By Daniel Munoz and Ronald W. Erdrich, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    John and Nancy Harvell lost two trees during Tropical Storm Helene - a pecan and an oak.

    Luckily, the 100-year-old trees missed their century-old house, situated in the Alta Vista section of Greenville, ultimately falling into a neighbors back yard.

    But the storm - and all the felled trees - have taken their toll on residents across Upstate South Carolina.

    “People get testy and all, ‘your tree fell in my yard’,” John Harvell said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GR1UD_0wFLkzJk00

    Eventually, they’ll get the trees removed.

    But it could be months, as tree removal companies across the region are being inundated with calls.

    Miller McKenzie, owner of McKenzie Tree Co., estimated over 300 daily calls in the first days after Helene. That’s since tapered off to between 30 and 40 daily calls.

    McKenzie said the company is prioritizing their current customer base, plus elderly customers.

    But it could take upwards of six months to clear the backlog, and that’s even with the company seeing roughly a dozen people a day.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aitan_0wFLkzJk00

    “People can’t get tree companies to pick up the phone,” McKenzie said. “They’re panicking.”

    It’s not just downed trees; many homeowners and business owners understand that they may have missed a tree falling on their home or yard, but still have one precariously placed and are at risk of falling during a future storm.

    Tree removal companies are working from before sunrise to late into the evening.

    “A lot of the neighbors bring their chairs,” said David Carson, who owns Carson Tree Company. “Most of them didn’t have power, so it was a little bit of entertainment. They watched us; offered us food.”

    Other companies have found their work essentially put on hold because of downed trees.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDKFW_0wFLkzJk00

    Nicholas Lozano, who owns Lozano Construction, said his employees have had to remove downed trees and branches just to get started on construction projects planned before the storm.

    He has access to a family-friend-owned tree company that lends the machinery and equipment needed to take down the trees.

    “I still am getting flooded with calls, ‘hey my house has a big old tree… I need your help’,” he said.

    Make sure to get the right tree company

    Carson, the owner of Carson Tree Company, warned of fly-by-night tree removal companies. These companies overcharge, lack insurance, and don’t provide workers with the necessary safety equipment such as hard hats and glasses.

    The Better Business Bureau recommends looking for companies that belong to industry organizations like the American Society of Consulting Arborists and the Tree Care Industry Association, as they “are more likely to be familiar with the latest best practices.”

    The BBB also advises to ask if clean-up is included, like wood and stumps left behind and get proof of insurance, particularly personal and property damage liability insurance and worker’s compensation insurance.

    “Your homeowner’s insurance isn’t enough to protect you if someone gets injured doing tree work on your property,” the BBB said.

    Get estimates from at least three companies, which includes an outline of the services being provided, as well as the “scope of work, costs and potential additional charges.” And make sure to always sign a contract.

    “Do not permit work to start without a signed, written contract that includes start and completion dates, exact costs, specific work to be done, the means that will be used to protect your property, and what cleanup and debris removal will be done,” the BBB said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NgnKZ_0wFLkzJk00

    When making payments and deposits, make sure to avoid making a large payment up front, the BBB said, but rather “stagger your payments according to work stages.”

    “Scammers may try to convince you to make a deposit and then never return to finish (or even start) the job,” the BBB said.

    Making the most out of a situation

    Drive down Plantation Drive in Simpsonville and you may come across a house with a downed tree and one unique feature: a team of skeletons in reflective vests and hard hats dismantling the tree.

    It’s part of a Halloween decoration in front of the household of Brian and Tracee Wade, who’ve lived at the home for the past 22 years with their three children.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVqHS_0wFLkzJk00

    “Just trying to make the best of it,” Brian said. “We didn’t have any significant property damage.”

    Brian said he and his son would eventually clear out the trees.

    “As long as it’s not causing a problem for the neighborhood… We might actually make it to Halloween before we decide to cut it up.”

    Email: munozd@northjersey.com ; Twitter: @danielmunoz100 and Facebook

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Upstate residents desperate to get downed and leaning trees removed: 'They're panicking'

    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Toby T.
    2d ago
    I have 5 trees down & 2 threw my roof! My son got the ones off my house but I have a lot of roof damage & inside too! Be patient!!
    ERIC MCCARTY
    2d ago
    I have trees down in my yard and haven't found an open time with anyone near Columbia
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    School ‘shooter’ Colt Gray and his dad face new charges as cops find sick ‘shrine’ and warning signs ‘ignored by family’
    The US Sun6 days ago
    9 people in Upstate drug ring sentenced to federal prison
    106.3 WORD4 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    After More Than 70 Years, Major Hardware Brand Files for Bankruptcy
    Akeena4 days ago
    Booneville Woman Charged with Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Denny's to close 150 restaurants through 2025. Here's what to know about its SC eateries
    Greenville News2 hours ago
    Signs of what will happen on Election Day are everywhere
    Raw Story3 days ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From South Carolina
    wheninyourstate.com2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Cat Arrives At North Carolina Shelter With A Heartbreaking Note And A Surprising Secret
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Court: McMaster can be fair in deciding death row inmate's clemency petition
    Greenville News1 day ago
    Fact Check: Did NC Lineman Find Man Buried in Mud Who Said Wife, Children Died Beneath Him in Hurricane Helene?
    Snopes5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy