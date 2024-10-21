Election 2024: Candidates for Greenville County School Board District 19 answer questions

Editor's Note: In South Carolina, early voting for the Nov. 5 election begins Monday, Oct. 21. The Greenville News asked candidates in contested races to answer questions related to the office they seek before ballots are cast.

Four candidates are vying for the District 19 seat on the Greenville County School Board. Incumbent Debi Bush will not seek reelection.

Amanda Stone, 38, Robert Hamilton, 30, Scott Cline, 52, and Dan Healy are all running for the open seat. Healy did not respond to the News' request to answer the questionnaire.

What is your professional background?

Stone: Degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education

Hamilton: I have worked in retail management and public administration, earning an MPA in 2021. I served in the military, including a tour in Afghanistan. I also have a large amount of experience working in a committee setting, for example I currently serve on a federal advisory board for the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Cline: A graduate of Greenville High School and Anderson University, Scott, along with his brother Glenn, represented the third generation of the Cline family in operating Cline Hose and Hydraulics, a business founded by his grandfather, N.Q. Cline, Sr., and operated by the family until its recent acquisition by Bridgestone.

Tell us a little about your family and personal background.

Stone: I grew up in Williamston, SC. I graduated from Anderson University in 2010. I started off teaching in Anderson, SC. Later, I got a job in Greenville County School teaching 4th grade. I live with my husband and three children in Travelers Rest. My children will be in Greenville County Schools for the next 18 years, since the youngest is 1 year old, so I have a lot of "skin in the game". I love the Travelers Rest community and raising my children here!

Hamilton: I am originally from Greensboro, North Carolina. I met my wife in college, and we have been married for 6 years now. Through my wife's experience as a public school teacher, I was able to see the joys and struggles of a new teacher firsthand. We have also taken care of many stray dogs since we moved here.

Cline: Scott, his wife Cindy, and their two sons — both graduates of Travelers Rest High — treasure the life they have built here and are strong supporters of the educational system vital to the community's success. Cindy is a graduate of Berea High School, further deepening their family's roots in the district. Scott's mother, a Furman University graduate, was a dedicated teacher in the school district, reflecting a family commitment to education.

Where do you live, and how long have you lived there?

Stone: I live in Travelers Rest, SC. I have lived here for around 8 years

Hamilton: My wife and I bought our first home in Marietta in 2021 and have lived there since.

Cline: As a long-time member of the District 19 community, Scott Cline is well known throughout Travelers Rest, Berea, and Slater/Marietta for his service to others and his deep love for the area.

Why are you running for school board? What will be your top priorities if elected?

Stone: As a recent teacher in Greenville County (up until Oct. 2022) I recognize that teachers, including myself, are leaving education in large numbers. While in Greenville County Schools, I taught 4th and 2nd grade, both of which I loved doing. I taught in Greenville County School before, during, and after COVID. I saw the shift in respect for teachers during this time. If I was elected to the board to represent Area 19, I would be representing more than Area 19. I would stand up for all students and teachers across the county. I have been there firsthand and recognize that things must change.

Hamilton: I have three main issues I will be focusing on. I want to stop tax increases as costs are spiraling upwards and taxpayer money is not being spent in an efficient manner. Funding should be focused on helping teachers do their job. This feeds into my second issue, teacher job satisfaction. Despite the increases in teacher salaries, teacher retention rates have not seen an equivalent decrease. We need to focus on supporting them and helping them enjoy their jobs. Finally, I want to elevate the prestige of earning a trade and emphasize it just as much as a college education.

Cline: Scott understands the critical role parents play in their children's education and is dedicated to ensuring their voices are heard. He values the partnership between parents and teachers, knowing it is key to student success. With experience managing a multi-million-dollar business, Scott is committed to ensuring every student in the district has the same opportunities his family has enjoyed. His top priorities are students, parents, teachers, and taxpayers—focused on academic excellence, parental empowerment, teacher support, and responsible budget management.

What, if anything, do you think needs to be done to address growth in your district?

Stone: Hiring additional teachers, administrative staff, and support personnel is essential to manage larger class sizes and maintain student-to-teacher ratios. Professional development and retention strategies are also important to ensure that staff can effectively meet the needs of a growing student body.

Hamilton: We have had an average annualized student population growth of 1% over the past 20 years. We should use this to plan the development or expansion of schools.

Cline: Scott understands that growth in the district is inevitable and change is a constant. As the district evolves, it's crucial to proactively address these changes by considering the needs of teachers, students, parents, and taxpayers. Strategic planning for infrastructure, equitable resource allocation, and effective transportation management are key to responsible growth. Fostering strong community engagement and maintaining academic excellence will ensure our district thrives. Scott's goal is to ensure every decision reflects the best interests of all stakeholders in the community.

Students' safety at school is always top of mind for families. What do you think the school board could do to make your district's schools safer?

Stone: GCS can continue to employ and increase the presence of School Resource Officers (SROs) who can provide a security presence and build relationships with students.

Hamilton: There are two things we could do as a school board to make a difference. The first is to guard against complacency. Even if we have spent millions on security, that won't help if we tell teachers to put rocks in exterior doors because their badge for that system is not working. The other is, see something say something. We need to foster a supportive atmosphere at each of our schools where if you see someone struggling, you say something.

Cline: Scott Cline believes that ensuring the safety of students is a fundamental responsibility of the school board. To make the district's schools safer, he would focus on a multi-faceted approach: Enhanced Security Measures. Mental Health Resources. Emergency Preparedness. Community and Parental Involvement.

Decisions about books that should be allowed in classrooms or school libraries is a common issue in school board meetings. How do you plan to approach requests for reconsiderations?

Stone: Greenville County Schools is implementing a formal review process that includes a committee of educators and librarians in the school of the book in question. This committee should review the book in question based on established criteria and provide a reasoned recommendation.

Hamilton: I would read the sections of the book that are causing concern. From there I would consider many questions. Is this age appropriate? Is this book attempting to persuade the reader? Is it a well written book, worthy of a place on our limited shelves? Is this book considered an important literary classic? Depending on the situation I would consider more questions to come to a decision.

Cline: When it comes to decisions about books in classrooms or school libraries, I plan to approach requests for reconsideration on an as-needed basis, always prioritizing what is best for our students. Teachers and parents play a critical role in this process, as they help determine what is appropriate for the schools their children attend. As the representative for District 19, I am committed to ensuring that the voices of our constituents are heard. I intend to be that voice, ensuring that any decisions made reflect the values and concerns of our community.

