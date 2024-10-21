Open in App
    Greenville News

    Election 2024: Cantrell, Logan answer questions about Greenville School Board District 25

    By Savannah Moss, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    Editor's note: In South Carolina, early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins this Monday, Oct. 21. The Greenville News asked candidates in contested races to answer questions related to the office they seek before ballots are cast.

    Here's what candidates Greg Cantrell and Jack Logan had to say about the Greenville County School District 25 race. Incumbent Michelle Goodwin-Calwile did not respond to the questionnaire.

    What is your professional background?

    Cantrell: I have dedicated forty-three years to passionately advocating for children and families. I spent my first three years as a teacher and a football coach working in Anderson School District One. I was then promoted to assistant principal and served as principal for many years in that district. After that I began my career in Spartanburg School District Six as a Director of Personnel, then Assistant Superintendent, Associate Superintendent and finally Deputy Superintendent.

    Logan: Healthcare worker and Community Activist

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NVOp_0wFL9Xa000

    Tell us a little about your family and personal background.

    Cantrell: I have been married to my childhood sweetheart for forty-eight years. I have been blessed with two daughters and four grandchildren. Two of my grandchildren attend Greenville County Schools. I am a graduate of Woodmont High School. I also attended Lander College where I earned a bachelor’s degree. I pursued my education further by attending Clemson University where I earned a master’s degree. Finally, I achieved a doctoral degree from South Carolina State University.

    Logan: I've worked with children and teens as a substitute school teacher in Spartanburg, South Carolina. I've coached children from the age of five and up to play professional football in Gabriel Wilkins and went on to win four Superbowl rings with the Greenbay Packers. I've coached children in baseball and track to go on and play collegiate baseball and go on to the AAU in track. In 2010, I began Put Down the Guns now Young People Organization where we educate children and teens not to pick up a gun. We also help them find jobs and assist with their education

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWDLu_0wFL9Xa000

    Where do you live, and how long have you lived there?

    Cantrell: I live on Highway 25 in the home my wife was raised in. We have been in this home since 1990.

    Logan: Greenville South Carolina

    Why are you running for school board? What will be your top priorities, if elected?

    Cantrell: I have spent 43 years advocating for children and their families. Teacher recruitment and retention is important as well as improving the environments in schools and classrooms for teachers. We should also be concerned about safety and security for students and staff. Making sure that precautions such as school resource officers, entry detection devices, and regular quality training within the school as well as between support agencies are in place. I also support the efficient, effective and transparent funding of our school district. Funding should be targeted to the school and classroom.

    Logan: Safer Schools

    What, if anything, do you think needs to be done to address growth in your district?

    Cantrell: I believe that we should use data that is more demographic in nature versus just looking at vertical growth. We should watch trends to enable us to stay abreast of long-range facility needs. This should be done on an ongoing basis.

    Logan: Safety for all students awaiting school buses early in the morning

    Students' safety at school is always top of mind for families. What do you think the school board could do to make your district's schools safer?

    Cantrell: I believe the district needs to make sure all training is updated across all organizations including law enforcement, fire response, and EMS. I would encourage the use of “See something say something” that is currently in effect. I would explore expanding the Evolve entry system. I implemented this in Spartanburg District Six at Dorman High School and all middle schools in the district and I believe in this system. I would also continue to have resource officers at all schools in the district. Being aware of student mental health is also critical in safety.

    Logan: Evolv Systems in all schools

    Decisions about books that should be allowed in classrooms or school libraries is a common issue in school board meetings. How do you plan to approach requests for reconsiderations?

    Cantrell: There needs to be a policy review and updated mechanism to hear parent and community concerns. School Districts don’t need to deprive parents the decision about whether books or materials are appropriate or inappropriate. Information should be gathered and evaluated and civil dialogue engaged to make the best decision for all students. I believe that I bring experience and the ability to listen and discern; helping to lead by following the policies and procedures that are in place. If elected I will make sure that I am available for any concerns that may arise in the District.

    Logan: I will hold town hall meetings for my constituents and then make the best decision based on my constituents response to me.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Election 2024: Cantrell, Logan answer questions about Greenville School Board District 25

    Comments
    
    Roy Mcintyre
    2d ago
    go Dems go.enough of the red crooked politician bullshit.put the reds to bed.
    
